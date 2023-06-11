Final camp day brings more talent out in the rain

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Another year of Dabo Swinney’s high school camps is in the books. The last of the campers gathered under rainy skies for the final session of the high school camp Sunday morning for a final workout. As is the usual, there wasn’t a ton of talent on the final day. Not on a rainy Sunday. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t players worth watching. *Recent 5-star linebacker commit Sammy Brown was on hand to watch his younger brother Max compete. It didn’t take long for the rain to drive Sammy inside the football operations facility, but the rain didn’t stop Max from continuing to impress. He has a little wiggle to him that I haven’t noticed before – in seeing Sammy, you see that linear speed, but Max has that quick step. From what I understand, you can see the difference between the two in the way they play running back. Sammy just goes right at you, while Max can do that but also juke you. As I’ve written before, he is one to watch. *I made it over to the defensive side before the heavier rain hit to watch 4-star 2025 defensive end Bryce Davis (6-4 230) of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley. Davis rode out on a golf cart before starting to work out. He has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn St., and Notre Dame among others. Clemson offered on the first day the Tigers offered the 2025 class – June 1. Davis is rated as the No. 3 weakside defensive end for the 2025 class and the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina by Rivals.com. He has the requisite quick twitch and footwork you like to see. You can always tell how much mutual interest there is between school and prospect by how much attention is paid not only by just the position coach but by other staffers. He draws plenty of conversation and with good reason. *Speaking of that – that took me back inside to watch the quarterbacks and wide receivers before the end of our viewing window. Clay Swinney was coaching the “A” group on how to drag their foot along the sideline when making a catch (quick note: Clay is easily the best coach of the three sons of Dabo, and you can tell he loves to coach. And he has been around the game so long he knows exactly how to teach it). That brought over the head coach and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who all watched 2025 4-star wide receiver Cortez Mills (6-1, 170) of Homestead (FL). Mills has offers from a bevy of schools, including Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida St., and Miami. It wasn’t long before there were three or four more members of the staff watching Mills run routes, who drew praise from Swinney for running a “game route.”

