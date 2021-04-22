Fast-rising prospect, originally from Germany, excited about Clemson offer

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

One of the nation’s fastest-rising recruits in the 2022 class is climbing the recruiting rankings and picking up multiple Power 5 offers along the way. Clemson extended an offer to the up-and-coming prospect in March, and the Tigers are hoping to pull in another force on the defensive line.

Hero Kanu made his debut in the Top247 rankings on Wednesday, coming in as the No. 99 prospect overall and the No. 8 defensive tackle in the ’22 class. Originally from Germany, where he grew up playing soccer, the 4-star defensive tackle came to the US in September and is now attending Santa Margarita Catholic (CA).

Kanu is listed at 6-5, 295 pounds, and his size and athleticism has brought out offers from programs across the nation. With over 20 offers to date, Kanu is taking his time and learning about each school that has sent an offer his way.

Kanu has been recruited by Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates, with an offer extended on March 26th. Kanu has built a good relationship with Bates and has been impressed with Clemson’s ability to send defensive linemen to the NFL.

“Coach Bates is a very nice guy. He’s a good coach, I really like him,” Kanu told TigerNet. “I was on a couple of calls with him, and he seems like a very nice man. They have said that I got the right size and I play hard. That’s what coaches want, so I’m just doing my job. I’m looking forward to continuing building a relationship with him. The number of defensive tackles they have sent to the NFL and the first-round picks from the defensive line, in general, is something that has stood out to me. I think they are leading in that, from what I know. Everybody knows Clemson. And with them always being one of the final four schools in the playoffs, that’s really good for them.”

Kanu’s recruitment has taken off since coming to the US to play high school football, earning offers from programs like Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, and Oregon. Kanu received his first offer from Penn State while still in Germany, but he had no idea his recruitment was going to take off this fast.

“I never really thought I was going to get these big, big offers,” he said. “Back in Germany with PPI Recruits and Brandon Collier, he had already shared a lot of workout tapes and talked to coaches about me. But all they needed was some film to see me play. The first game was against Mayfair (CA), and I think I did a pretty good job in that game. I think that was the first chance for all of the other coaches to see me play.”

Kanu’s decision to come to America was influenced by football, but that was not the only reason for the move.

“Not only about football. I would say it’s just the experience to learn and get into a different language and have the experience of high school in general,” Kanu said. “I had my first offer in Germany, and that was the moment when I was like, 'Oh, my English has to get better before I could go there.' And the academics are way different because of the language barrier.”

Kanu said that all of the coaches and schools are standing out to him, and he is taking the time to learn about each school before coming close to a decision.

“I would say every single school that plays Power 5 was in my mind,” Kanu said of schools that he wanted to get an offer from. “I don’t have an opinion on any college yet because I do not really know every college like Americans do. Americans grow up with the knowledge of which college is good for what, but I have to get to know them all before I decide. I’m looking for a business school, and of course my plan is to end up in the NFL. And after that, I would consider coaching. I’m looking for three things: stability, development, and the culture.”

Kanu has been invited to the 2022 All-American Game, and he is sure to rack up more accolades during his high school career. What makes Kanu a highly recruited player?

“I would say I’m 6-5 and weigh 295, and people tell me I don’t look 295,” he said. “I would say athleticism, I’m pretty quick, and I can change directions. I’m physical and I really want it. I think it’s my power too. I’m pretty good in the run game because of the strength in my legs, arms, and core.”