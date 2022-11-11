Fast Fact Friday: Louisville returns to Death Valley

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Louisville stands in the way of Clemson claiming another outright ACC Atlantic division title Saturday in a successful run under Dabo Swinney.

It's time for another Fast Fact Friday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30, and the game will be televised on ESPN with Wes Durham and Rod Gilmore on the call.

1. Rushing Attack

Despite missing two of its top rushers, Louisville's rushing offense is ranked 25th in the nation and is amassing over 200 yards per game on the ground. Tiyon Evans missed the month of October after suffering a lower leg injury against Boston College on October 1. Jalen Mitchell missed most of the season after suffering a lower leg injury against UCF in the Cards' second game of the season.

Both Evans and Mitchell have been back in recent weeks, and the duo, along with quarterback Malik Cunningham has been lethal against the run defense.

Coming into last week's game, James Madison had the nation's top rush defense. Against the Dukes, Louisville totaled 244 yards on the ground. The Cards had two running backs rush for over 100 yards for the first time since 2012. Tiyon Evans for 126 yards and one score, and Jawhar Jordan posted his first 100-yard game at Louisville with 117 yards.

2. Lamar, who?

Heisman Trophy winner and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is regarded as one of the best college quarterbacks ever to play the game, but current Cards signal-caller Malik Cunningham is matching or surpassing many of Jackson's stats.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham completed 14-of-20 passes for 223 yards and three scores against James Madison to tie Jackson's school record for touchdowns responsible with 119. Cunningham owns 70 career passing touchdowns and 49 rushing scores.

The stats are similar, but it has taken Cunningham five seasons to accomplish what Jackson did in three.

3. Cards get defensive

James Madison's offense is currently ranked 31st in the country and came into last week's game against Louisville averaging over 480 yards per game. The Cards' defense stepped up in a big way.

Louisville held James Madison to just 193 yards of total offense — the second-lowest total for an opponent this season. Louisville limited USF to 158 yards — the first time since 2017 that the Cards held two opponents to less than 200 yards in a season.

4. The Clemson hump

Since joining the ACC, Louisville hasn't been able to break through and get that elusive win against Clemson. This will be the Cards' first visit to Clemson since a 77-16 loss in 2018.

Louisville and Clemson are meeting for the eighth time in school history, with the Tigers holding a 7-0 series advantage. Louisville had an opportunity to garner its first win against Clemson last season, falling 30-24 at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville had the ball at the Clemson 2-yard line in the closing minutes, but the Tigers held the Cards out of the end zone.

Louisville is 0-3 all-time at Memorial Stadium, but two of the three losses have been one-score games. Louisville fell 23-17 during its first visit to Clemson in 2014 and also dropped a 42-36 decision in a top 10 match-up in 2016.

5. Close calls

Louisville and head coach Scott Satterfield are no strangers to close games. Satterfield has played nothing but close games during his tenure with the Cardinals. Over the first four seasons, 15 of his 45 games have been decided by one possession or less. Louisville dropped to 6-10 in those games with the 34-33 loss to Boston College.

The Cardinals are 2-7 in games decided by five points or less under Satterfield. The one-point loss against Boston College was the second in the last two seasons (lost to Virginia 34-33 in 2021).