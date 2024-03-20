Expect the quiet Phil Mafah to be more vocal this season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Phil Mafah is now the main man at Clemson, and he will carry the load for the Tigers’ running back room this season. He’s happy about that. And while Mafah will be a little more vocal this season, don’t expect him to become really loud. He will let his play do the talking. “I try to be the best example for my teammates to follow,” Mafah said. “I feel like that’s one of the reasons why they respect me.” Mafah enters 2024 with 345 rushing attempts for 1,772 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as 37 receptions for 206 yards in 984 career snaps over 36 games (seven starts). Last season was his breakout season when he recorded career highs in rushing attempts (179), rushing yards (965), rushing touchdowns (13), receptions (21) and receiving yards (108) in 506 snaps over 13 games (five starts). With Will Shipley headed to the NFL and a bevy of younger backs looking his way for guidance, Mafah says things are different for him this time around. “It’s pretty different, but we’re still doing the same thing, just trying to stay committed each and every day, build on one day after another,” Mafah said. “Now, my role is just to get the other guys up to speed, get them ready to go. I’m just trying to step up, be a better leader. It seems to be paying off.” One younger back who looks up to Mafah is Keith Adams, Jr. Adams should also shoulder more of the load this season. “Phil’s always been that quiet leader,” Adams said. “But that’s a form of leadership that he has. I feel like there’s multiple ways that you can lead a running-back group or a team. Phil just has a unique way of leading. I enjoy it. He definitely leads us all differently, but he’s always gonna be a great leader, regardless.” Mafah knows that with so many younger players looking to him for leadership, he can’t be afraid to speak his mind. “I would say being more vocal (is something I want to get better at),” Mafah said. “I’m just trying to get guys along, doing the extra stuff that I’m trying to challenge myself with...It took a little bit, because I’ve always been just a chill guy, I didn’t really talk a lot. But I know I’m doing a disservice to this team, knowing that I can speak up and be that leader that we need. That’s something I always knew I wanted to get better at.” As a senior, Mafah has lightened his class load so he can concentrate more on the football side of things. “I wouldn’t say there’s one thing, I would just say staying consistent, and doing extra,” Mafah said. “Staying after practice, getting a lift in, catching footballs after practice — just try to do that consistently while also being in the training room. I don’t have that much class this semester, since it’s my last semester until I graduate, so I’ve just been trying to stay in the training room and just focus each and every day, do what I can so that when the future comes, I don’t regret not doing the most with my opportunity.”

