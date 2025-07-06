Evaluating Clemson's new 2027 QB offers

Garrett Riley has added more options to his big board. Overnight, three additional 2027 quarterbacks announced offers from Clemson this weekend, extending the search for its signal caller to four. For nearly one month, Shreveport's Peyton Houston was the lone offer at the position, and should still be considered the top guy of this group. Houston was Clemson's first choice, and that should still carry significant weight throughout his recruitment. Still, that is no guarantee. In the 2025 and 2024 cycles, Clemson offered four quarterbacks, keeping its options open as the future beyond Cade Klubnik was being evaluated. Blake Hebert appeared to be the answer in the 2025 class, but his decommitment and flip to Notre Dame forced the Tigers to pivot to Chris Denson, who was a late addition to the roster and already appears to be a great find by Garrett Riley. After Klubnik departs following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, the remaining quarterbacks on the roster will be Christopher Vizzina, Trent Pearman, and Chris Denson. Clemson will add 2026 pledges Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley to the fold, but that number of five passers will be interesting to see if it sticks. Looking further at the additions of 2027 quarterbacks Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Thompson, Teddy Jarrard of Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb, and Kharim Hughley of Gainesville (GA), Riley's options keep Clemson in a better spot to explore who fits the future of this roster. Given the year-to-year uncertainty surrounding roster construction, this approach is undoubtedly the right one for this position specifically. Seaborn and Jarrard both camped at Clemson in June, in the days before Houston, and appeared to be the top candidates for a second offer, behind the Louisiana native. In Seaborn's case, he also visited campus in the spring, with conversations with his father revealing a great deal about his love for Clemson. Recently, he visited Florida State in June. TigerNet spoke with Seaborn after he camped with the Tigers, and he relayed that Riley has been out to see him at Thompson several times, as their relationship has continued to grow between the two. Jarrard has recently scored offers from Florida State, Notre Dame, and Missouri. Clemson is Jarrard's first offer of July, entering the mix for another top signal-caller. Hughley picked up an offer from South Carolina to close the month of June, scoring the attention of the in-state rival soon after. Clemson is ensuring that its options remain open, and that's a positive start as the 2027 cycle begins to heat up as summer progresses.

