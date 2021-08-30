Elliott says Georgia run defense presents challenge, likes what Shipley brings to offense

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Tony Elliott knows the key for the Clemson offense Saturday is the running game, and while he doesn’t have a number of yards the Tigers need to hit to be successful, he knows it’s the threat of the run that will keep Georgia’s defense honest.

Georgia finished first in the nation last season in rush defense, giving up just 723 yards on 302 carries, a 2.39 yards per carry average (and 72.3 yards per game). Georgia finished first in rush defense in 2019 as well, giving up just 74.64 yards per game and 2.62 yards per carry.

The Bulldogs have a lot of size inside – Elliott said Clemson hasn’t seen size like this since Dexter Lawrence was on campus – but can also attack from the perimeter with speed rushers like Nolan Smith.

In other words, running the ball will be a challenge.

“The biggest thing is, you have to keep them honest. And you have to set the tempo in the trenches,” Elliott said Monday. “When we are at our best is when we are balanced and we can run the football. They were the No. 1 rush defense the last two years and they are built to stop the run. They support the run from the secondary level very, very well. But you are going to have to generate a run game. We saw that last year when we played up at Notre Dame, we didn't have enough of a run game to keep them honest so you become one-dimensional.”

Elliott said he doesn’t have a number of rush yards in mind -- the Tigers just have to be effective.

“So, I don't think you are necessarily going to put a statistical number on it, but it's got to be effective,” Elliott said. “If you're effective, then it sets up some of your other things. And understanding too, that it may not just be a traditional handoff that you're doing in the run game - it's your outlet screens and RPO game to supplement in the run game.”

It all starts with the offensive line, a group that Elliott says has been challenged every day since the loss to Ohio State.

“I am excited for the guys. I think up front they understand that they've been challenged every day since the last performance that they had and rightfully so,” he said. “We didn't have our best against Ohio State. But we understand that in order to win you have to win in the trenches on both sides. So those guys have taken that challenge and they've been really tested with the scheme and personnel on the practice field. So we are excited to have an opportunity to play somebody else.”

Freshman running back Will Shipley could also play a big role.

“Shipley, as we well know, is an exceptional young man. Very mature for his age, and you saw that throughout the course of fall camp,” Elliott said. “Even when you threw him in there with the one's, he wasn't overwhelmed. When you give him the ball, he is going to know what to do. He's like Travis (Etienne) as a freshman - you give Travis the ball as a freshman and he knew what to do. What impressed me is his understanding of defensive structure and anticipation in the blitz pickup. I have no doubt that when the lights come on it's not going to be too bright for Will Shipley.”

Elliott said he hasn’t seen defensive size like Georgia has since Dexter Lawrence was on campus, but he also says the Bulldogs are about more than just size.

“They are very big. You can tell they are very well-coached, especially up front, and they play different techniques, which is difficult. They play well with their hands,” Elliott said. “They communicate. They play with great effort. If they get you in long yardage they really stress with the twist game that they have. They have depth at all positions. They can be powerful at the point of attack but also have sped at the boundary edge.”