Elliott looks for Clemson O-line to be more physical: "We go as they go."

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson will go as far as the offensive line takes it this season, and for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, that means a more physical group up front.

The offensive line struggled at times last season and was manhandled at times by Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t a championship-caliber performance, something that Elliott knows all too well.

“It's just taking those guys and making them understand, we go as they go,” Elliott said last week. “I've said this before, and this is just my assessment and my opinion, but when we became a championship-caliber program is when we started to be able to control the line of scrimmage. That started back in 2015 with Mitch Hyatt and those guys and moved forward. I think we learned we have to be physical and we have to have depth.”

Elliott said he is looking for a group of players that play with chips on their shoulders.

“One thing we learned about the offensive line last year is that we were very young behind that first unit. We have to develop that depth,” Elliott said. “Part of that is the mental toughness of straining yourself and pushing yourself. The commitment to that aspect will lead to the physical toughness. I am excited to see these guys and I think they will have a chip on their shoulder. I think they are very talented. Based on where we left off in the spring, we feel very good about the competitive depth behind these guys.”

The Tigers have penciled in Jordan McFadden as the starter at left tackle, moving to that spot from right tackle to replace Jackson Carman. Matt Bockhorst should slide into his familiar role at left guard, Hunter Rayburn gets first crack at center, Will Putnam returns to play right guard, and Walker Parks takes over at right tackle.

“And then you throw in these three freshmen - obviously (Marcus) Tate was here and everybody was like, wow he is impressive,” Elliott said. “And then you look at Dietrick (Pennington), he is a big human being. And then you have Tristan (Leigh). So, I think it is all coming into place.”

Elliott said the veterans have the experience to get the job done.

“You watch Paul Tchio, the progression that he has made. And Hunter Rayburn has everything physically that you want, he just has to take that next step,” he said. “John Williams is a guy that gives us tremendous depth. And Walker Parks has been sitting back there ready to break out. J-Mac (Jordan McFadden) is as good as we've had and doesn't get the recognition because he may not have the measurables of some of these other guys. But technically and fundamentally he's as good as we've had. Bockhorst is Bockhorst, a guy we've cross-training at center to give us more depth. And then we love Will Putnam, he is regimented and will give you everything that he has.

“I am excited to see these guys go be able to go lead the way. You win games up front. If you do that the skill guys will follow.”