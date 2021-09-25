Elliott evaluating everything out of another disappointing performance
by - Correspondent - 2021 Sep 25, Sat 22:21
Joseph Ngata can't come up with a catch early against NC State
The trip to Raleigh didn’t go the way the Clemson offense and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott had hoped for. The Tiger offense once again struggled, managing only 214 total yards of offense against a North Carolina State defense that was missing three of its week one starters. DJ Uiagalelei managed just 111 passing yards and 32 of those came on a first-quarter touchdown strike to Justyn Ross in the back of the end zone.

The ground attack was all but non-existent for Clemson as well on the afternoon, rushing for 103 yards and an average of 4.5 per attempt. After the offense went on a five-play, 80-yard drive its second time with the ball, the Tigers then went on a streak of six straight three-and-outs before scoring again to tie the game at 14.

Elliott knows that this is not the offense Clemson fans are used to seeing on the field, and he will take the next few days to analyze the game and create a plan for next weekend against Boston College.

“We are going to have to evaluate everything,” said Elliott. “What is the best way forward to help these guys to go win against Boston College. Hopefully, today will be a defining moment as I told the team after the game.”

Clemson had a chance to score to tie the game in double-overtime, facing a third-and-five at the 20-yard line. A third-down throw that sailed over Joseph Ngata’s head in the end zone and a fourth-down throw that was just out of the reach of Ross’ fingertips in the corner of the end zone as the celebration in Carter-Finley Stadium began for the Wolfpack.

Elliott said the third-down play had the first option to the running back covered, but the fourth-down call was on him, it just didn’t fall for Clemson.

“We were trying to sneak a pop pass on third down,” Elliott said. “They had it covered up so DJ had to go to Ngata there. On fourth down, DJ made the right read, but we just couldn’t make the play.”

When it came to the streak of the three-and-outs, Elliott said he is looking at everything, including himself to try and get the offense back on track.

“I’m going to have to look at everything starting tomorrow,” Elliott said. “The same thing goes with myself. The only thing that is going to get us out of this situation, is ourselves. Our guys will be back in the facility Monday and we’ll start preparing for Boston College.”

