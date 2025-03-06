Elite OL prospect excited to be on campus this weekend

Elite OL prospect Leo Delaney excited to be on campus this weekend

One of Matt Luke’s top offensive line targets is set to be back on Clemson this weekend for a junior day associated with spring practice. Leo Delaney (6-6 280) is a 4-star 2026 prospect out of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School who has been a target for Dabo Swinney going back to at least 2023 when he visited for a game, and offensive line coach Matt Luke became heavily involved once he came on board in December of 2023. Luke offered Delaney last June. Swinney and Luke had Delaney on campus last March for a spring practice junior day, and he returned for a game in September and for the South Carolina game in late November. He will be back on campus this Saturday for junior day, and it will be another opportunity to build the relationship with Swinney and Luke. “Those conversations have always gone ridiculously well for me,” Delaney said. “Coach Luke sees me as a high-level prospect, and so does Coach Swinney. I think they really believe that if I go there, I could turn into a really great football player and play at the next level.” This will be the first of several spring visits for Delaney. He will visit NC State on March 18th, North Carolina on March 19th, Tennessee on March 29th, Michigan on April 5th, Wisconsin on April 12th, and Penn State on April 19th. Delaney said those visits will go a long way in helping them determine his other official visits besides the May 30th date he has already established with Clemson. There are several boxes he wants to check off with each school. “The chemistry of the coaches and the players, how they interact,” Delaney said. “The coaching style. It’s going to be nice to talk to players and see how the coaches can really be when not in recruiting. Obviously, they are going to have two different faces when they are recruiting you and when they are coaching you. I really want to get to know the coaches who will be coaching me and see how he works with his players to see if that can help me a lot.” Delaney said at this point he can’t settle on a favorite because his mind is changing all the time. He does plan to make a decision by mid-July.

