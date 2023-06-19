Elite OL Brayden Jacobs breaks down three-day camp visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the nation’s top offensive tackles for the 2025 recruiting cycle spent three days in Clemson last week for Dabo Swinney’s high school camp. Brayden Jacobs (6-7, 310) is a 4-star out of Alpharetta (GA) Buford who currently boasts 23 offers, including Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio St., Tennessee, and Texas, among others. Clemson offered on June 1st, one of the first days the Tigers sent out offers to 2025 prospects, and Jacobs followed that with a visit for the camp. “Oh, I think the three-day camp was a very good experience,” Jacobs told TigerNet. “Because I got to experience what a college dorm was like for the first time, and I got to really experience what Coach (Thomas) Austin's coaching style was like. And just the overall school, the atmosphere.” Jacobs said Austin can teach both pass protection and blocking in the run game. “I think he's not really one type of offensive line coach,” Jacobs said. “He coaches very well at both different styles, of pass and run.” Austin also had a message for Jacobs. “He told me to keep working and stay humble.” Jacobs said that he understands college is about more than football, and he wanted to take the time to make sure he understood about Clemson’s educational opportunities. “I got a full tour of the school,” Jacobs said. “That's really what I did while I was there, and I got to see everything I wanted to see.” Jacobs is the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, who spent the majority of his career with the New York Giants. He played college football at Coffeyville, Auburn, and Southern Illinois. He was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, and won two Super Bowl rings with the team, both against the New England Patriots. He also played one season for the San Francisco 49ers before returning to New York for his final season. Jacobs was taller and heavier than the average NFL running back, standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 264 pounds. He also ran the 100 meters in 10.82 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.59 seconds. He won two Super Bowls in seven seasons with the New York Giants, and holds the franchise record for most career rushing touchdowns, as well as ranking fourth-most in career rushing yards. The younger Jacobs said it helps having a family member who has been through this process. “It's definitely easier because my family helps me understand what I should be looking for, stuff like that,” he said. What is he looking for out of a school? “Once I go on my other visits, I'll just want to know what type of offense these certain teams run and my relationship with the O-line coach,” he said. “Probably a predominantly run offense.” Jacobs said he doesn’t have any other visits scheduled this summer, but hopes to make it back to Clemson for a game this fall.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest