Elite North Carolina receiver breaks down Clemson visit, says it feels like home

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets for the 2024 recruiting cycle spent last weekend on campus for an official visit and came away with a better understanding of Clemson’s new offense. He also said it feels like home. Alex Taylor is a 4-star out of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley who has offers from UNC, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, and Tennessee among others. He has a list of schools he wants to visit this month, and Clemson was one of those stops. What stood out about the visit? “Just the family atmosphere and being able to spend the time with the players and coaches,” Taylor said. “I also spent time with players that are already on the team, and the whole weekend was great.” Recruits were treated to a scavenger hunt – other recruits say the winning offensive line team cheated – and other activities. “That was really fun, just doing things outside of football and see what we could do on campus,” Taylor said. “To see things that we can do when are not doing football.” He also spent time learning how he would fit into Garrett Riley’s offense. “I did. I got to spend some time looking at the playbook and with the coaches,” he said. “I see how they are going to use the current players, and then I got his input to see where I could fit in with all that. He moves all of his guys everywhere, so I can really play every position in the offense.” What else stood out about the visit? “It was just a great visit,” he said. “It feels like home.” Taylor said he stills plans on taking all of his visits and hopes to have a decision made by early July, when he will tell the coaching staff of that school his decision. He will make his commitment announcement on July 29. During his junior season, Taylor hauled in 65 passes for 1,034 yards (15.9 average) and 12 touchdowns.

