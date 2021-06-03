Elite Louisiana defender planning visit after Venables offer

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

The Clemson defense has featured hybrid players in recent years who could make game-changing plays at multiple positions, and the Tigers sent out an offer to a Louisiana linebacker on Tuesday who fits that description.

Tackett Curtis reported a Clemson offer on Tuesday after a FaceTime call with Brent Venables and the Tigers defensive staff. Curtis is a 6-2, 205-pound linebacker/safety from Many (LA). Currently listed as a 4-star by 247Sports, Curtis is ranked as the No. 69 player overall in the ’23 class and the No. 5 linebacker. Curtis has pulled in 40 offers during his recruitment, and the 4-star is set to visit numerous schools this summer. Clemson will host Curtis on June 11th, and the Tigers are off to a good start after the offer.

Curtis contributes in multiple ways defensively, lining up at safety to patrol the entire secondary and coming down to give out big hits in the run game. Venables has a knack for putting those guys to good use, and he sees Curtis playing numerous spots for Clemson.

“One reference that coach Venables was telling me was that he could use me in like a (James) Skalski position, or he could use me like an Isaiah Simmons or Tanner Muse,” Curtis told TigerNet. “He’s referenced both of them. He said against LSU they played 4 safeties and he could see me playing there. That’s kind of like their playmaker spot at safety. Isaiah Simmons was making plays from there every play. And then you have Skalski’s position in the box just crushing people. Either one, I think he would coach me up to be the best I can be at that position.”

Curtis’ Clemson recruitment has been handled by Venables, and a FaceTime call on Tuesday gave Curtis the chance to meet the entire Clemson defensive staff.

“Really the person from Clemson I’ve been hearing from the most is coach Venables. He said he likes all of my statistics, my speed, and my talent,” Curtis said. “He likes the way I track the ball, how violent I am, the punch I bring, my speed, and physicality. He said you got to have one thing when you play football, and that’s physicality. And he said that I’ve got it. He said as soon as they saw that, they were ready to pull the trigger on me (with an offer). We had a one-hour and thirty-minute FaceTime with the whole defensive staff. They’re busy and have stuff going on and people trying to get on their campus and the whole defensive staff was on there for an hour and thirty minutes with me. They were all showing me different parts of the facility and telling me about their culture and values. And that was really cool and much appreciated.”

Curtis has also taken notice of the way Venables described the way head coach Dabo Swinney runs his program.

“Something that stood out to me and that they have been pounding in my head is what they value and the type of people they are,” he said. “One example was how the whole time coach Swinney has been at Clemson, he’s never got a transfer. And that’s huge because there are guys that are really good in the portal that they can get and make the team better. But he said that coach Swinney doesn’t think that’s right if he gets a transfer when he’s got guys that’s been working since day one and coming to workouts in the morning, going to study hall, learning the defense, and putting in the work, and then going to get someone in the portal to put over him. He was saying that’s something they don’t do and that stood out to me.”

After picking up the Clemson offer, Curtis scheduled a visit to Clemson on June 11th. Curtis will also visit Georgia that day, as well as trips planned during the summer to Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Stanford, and USC. What will Curtis be looking for on his visits?

“Before Clemson started talking to me, we had already planned my schedule for the summer and it was jam-packed,” Curtis said. “We were going to Georgia June 11th, and then Clemson was calling and really interested in me. We had the FaceTime call with the whole staff, and I’ve got to show that mutual interest. They’re showing me interest, so I’ve got to show it back. Something that we requested from the coaches on these visits was to show us how they are going to use me in their defense. And definitely going to be looking at the relationship with the coaches and if I can bond with that coach. Just the coaches and their values, the team and how everybody gets along, how I fit in their defense, and could I see myself really growing there.”

As Curtis continues to learn more about Clemson, Venables made sure to let Curtis know that he plans to be the defensive coordinator for a long time.

“That man is one of the greatest coaches. Like he said on the phone, this is what he likes to do. He likes being the DC at Clemson. He said he could go be a head coach in the snap of a finger, but this is what he does and he’s staying there,” Curtis said. “And that’s important to me. Everybody knows he’s the best around and the best in the business. Being coached by him, I would learn so much stuff that I don’t know.”

Curtis was named to the All-State team and named the Defensive Player of the Year in Louisiana for the 2020 season. Curtis runs a 4.56-40 yard dash, as well as a 4.1 in the Pro Shuttle. Curtis also said that he would like to be committed to a school before the start of his high school football senior season.

