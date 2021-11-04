Elite Georgia offensive lineman loves Clemson atmosphere, building connection with Tigers

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Grayson High School has been considered a football powerhouse in Georgia for a long time. That won't stop any time soon with guys like wide receiver JoJo Stone, offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr., and safety Mikey Daugherty.

The trio of four-star prospects has led their team to a 7-3 overall record and a 4-1 record in region play, good for second in AAAAAAA Region 4. Flynn, the 6-2, 287-pound 2024 offensive line prospect, told TigerNet the grind in practice against so many good players prepares him for everything he will see on Friday night.

"It's great. We all have fun and have a great time competing against each other every day. Then, when Friday comes, those are the guys you have to depend on to win the game," Flynn told TigerNet earlier this week.

They also traveled to Clemson last weekend to take in the Tigers' victory over Florida State. Flynn said the crowd really got his attention. He also enjoyed spending time with offensive analyst Thomas Austin and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

"I loved how everybody was on their feet when Clemson was going back and forth with Florida State," Flynn said. "I talked to Coach Austin and Coach Bates. They were just trying to catch up with me and see how my season is going and telling me they would love to have me back."

Flynn said he's already forging a strong relationship with the Clemson coaches, especially Austin.

"We are really close. Even though they can't contact me, we still stay in touch," he said. "Coach Austin is mostly talking to me, but when I went to the camp during the summer, me and Coach Caldwell kicked it off very well. He was very impressed with me and how young I was and that I knew a lot of techniques and stuff like that."

The Class of 2024 prospect already has offers from Alabama State, Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

He hopes to make it back to Clemson soon, and the Tigers figure to be in the mix when decision time comes.

"I will probably do both (camp and another visit), but if I don't make it up there anytime soon, then I'll go to the camp next summer. I plan on making my decision going into my senior year," he said.