Elite Florida defensive end says Clemson is "in a good spot" after offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top defensive ends out of the state of Florida received a coveted Clemson offer Monday, and now the Tigers sit in a good spot with visits starting next month.

Nyjalik Kelly (6-4 240) is a 4-star 2022 prospect out of Fort Lauderdale (FL) who was a nightmare for quarterbacks last fall. In just six games, the former Florida State commitment recorded 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss among his 35 total tackles. He is ranked 11th nationally among strongside defensive ends by the 247Sports Composite. Clemson coaches had been texting him while reviewing his film, and Monday they made the call with an offer.

“All the defensive staff was on a FaceTime with me,” Kelly said. “They said I’m a dog. I’ve got a Clemson mindset. I’m a leader and that’s what they like at their school. They asked around before they gave the offer, and people told them I’m a good leader and a good teammate.”

And why does Kelly believe defensive coaches think he’s a dog?

“I’m quick off the block, can use my hands and sack the quarterback,” Kelly said. “On third downs, you can depend on me to get the sacks.”

Kelly was also offered Monday by Georgia. He also has offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Maryland, Auburn, Texas, Syracuse, Kentucky, Pitt, West Virginia, Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech and Arizona State among others. He plans to announce on December 15th, the early National Signing Day, and he will graduate in December.

As of right now, however, every school is in contention.

“I’m kind of all over the place with recruiting right now,” Kelly said. “It’s just a blessing to get an offer from a top 10 school, watching different schools as I was growing up win the national championship, not thinking I’d be able to get the chance to play for them. But now I do. I made a top ten but I didn’t post anything. I just made a top ten with my family, and then I got ten more offers. I don’t know it (the top ten) no more because I got more offers.”

Asked if Clemson will likely be in his top ten, Kelly replied, “Yeah, they’ve got a good spot.”

But he does know some official visits. Right now he has Indiana June 11th, LSU June 16th, Oregon June 25th, and tentatively Clemson for November 13th. He’s also considering Florida State for an official visit. Also, he plans unofficial visits to Miami June 1st, and to Florida State June 5th and September 5th.