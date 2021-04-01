EJ Williams shows maturity, says younger players have lit a fire under him

David Hood by Senior Writer -

EJ Williams watched the younger receivers running around the Tigers’ practice field and realized he needed to take his already-stellar game to another level.

Williams pieced together a solid freshman campaign in 2020, catching 24 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns in 396 snaps over 12 games (four starts). Williams did some of his best work late in the season, catching four passes for 80 yards against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game and then catching five more for 45 yards in the Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State.

Williams has performed well this spring, prompting head coach Dabo Swinney to stop a recent practice to brag on the Alabama native.

"Yeah he did catch me off-guard. He ended up stopping practice to tell me to keep going what I'm doing,” Williams told the media Wednesday. “It wasn't even about me making a crazy catch or anything. He just loves to see 100 percent work ethic."

Williams said he has been driven by the competition in the wide receivers room.

“Just really having that challenge of young guys coming in and competing,” Williams said. “You see young guys coming and it's going to put a fire under you to go harder and do the little extra things. It's really those young guys coming in. And then coach Swinney coming in and putting a little fire under you, wanting you to work harder than you are."

Freshman receivers Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins have made an impression.

"They are way ahead of a lot of freshmen around the country, you can immediately tell,” Williams said. “They have the big size, big stature. 215, 210, big guys. They have good hips, good shift, good everything. They are polished receivers already."

He then showed his maturity when he said that the goal isn’t to be a starter – it’s to be the best version of EJ Williams he can be.

"It's never really about being a starter. It's about bettering yourself... it's not always about football either,” he said. “It's about being a better man in every aspect of your life really. At Clemson, we are having life discussions and getting closer to God. You just want to help the team in any aspect you can."

Williams said new wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has made an impact on his play.

"Coach Grisham's coaching style is one of the main things that you love about him. It pops out as soon as you come into drills with him,” Williams said. “He wants the small things corrected as soon as you do stance and start — that's one of the main things we do every day. He's nit-picky and that's one of the great things to be as a coach. He always wants to get the job done and execute everything. He wants everything down to a T. He knows everything is not always going to be perfect and he's played receiver too. But he wants us to try to be."

The Tigers will take a brief pause after this weekend’s spring game and then start summer workouts, and Williams has a simple goal: gain a little weight. He currently stands at 202 pounds and would like to play next fall at 205.

“Gaining a few more pounds and getting down the overall purpose of the game and what's the main reason you're running certain routes, the small details,” Williams said. "Right now I weigh 202 but I want to play at 205."