Dynamic playmaker Antonio Williams ready for the next step in life

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON, SC – With fall camp just around the corner, freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams is looking forward to taking the next steps in life.

Going to college is a transition for any young person, but throw in being a highly-touted wide receiver on a team with national championship aspirations -- and the word 'transition' takes on a whole new meaning.

Williams told TigerNet at Sunday's Dear Old Clemson freshman meet and greet that he's been focusing on getting used to college life on and off the football field.

"Just getting transitioned and used to it because it's all-new," Williams told TigerNet. "I've just had to learn to be patient and let it all come to me. Everything is new. College is just a big transition. Taking that next step in life."

The Irmo (SC) native said he's looking forward to getting back on the field and doing what he loves when fall camp kicks off on August 5.

"Getting back in full swing because it's been a minute. It's a game I love, and I love to do it," Williams said.

Williams had 137 career catches at Dutch Fork for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also averaged over 26 yards on 29 career punt returns. Those stats led him to be the No. 74 overall prospect according to Rivals. He had offers from all of the big names in college football, including Southern California, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Georgia, Florida State, and Auburn, among others.

For Williams, though, the family feel led him to Clemson.

"When Dabo came to my house, it sealed the deal," he said. "It's just a great place to be with the family environment. Everybody here treats you like family. Everybody here cares for you and wants you to be a better person and better man. It's not just about football. It's life."

Williams also received some pretty good advice along the way from his step-father, former Ole Miss basketball player Murphy Holloway.

"My step-dad gives me a lot of insight because he's been through this all before. He's talking from experience and guides me the right way," he said.