CLEMSON RECRUITING
person_add
Antonio Williams is ready to get back on the field with the game he loves.
Antonio Williams is ready to get back on the field with the game he loves.

Dynamic playmaker Antonio Williams ready for the next step in life
by - Staff Writer - 2022 Jul 27, Wed 15:00

CLEMSON, SC – With fall camp just around the corner, freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams is looking forward to taking the next steps in life.

Going to college is a transition for any young person, but throw in being a highly-touted wide receiver on a team with national championship aspirations -- and the word 'transition' takes on a whole new meaning.

Williams told TigerNet at Sunday's Dear Old Clemson freshman meet and greet that he's been focusing on getting used to college life on and off the football field.

"Just getting transitioned and used to it because it's all-new," Williams told TigerNet. "I've just had to learn to be patient and let it all come to me. Everything is new. College is just a big transition. Taking that next step in life."

The Irmo (SC) native said he's looking forward to getting back on the field and doing what he loves when fall camp kicks off on August 5.

"Getting back in full swing because it's been a minute. It's a game I love, and I love to do it," Williams said.

Williams had 137 career catches at Dutch Fork for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also averaged over 26 yards on 29 career punt returns. Those stats led him to be the No. 74 overall prospect according to Rivals. He had offers from all of the big names in college football, including Southern California, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Georgia, Florida State, and Auburn, among others.

For Williams, though, the family feel led him to Clemson.

"When Dabo came to my house, it sealed the deal," he said. "It's just a great place to be with the family environment. Everybody here treats you like family. Everybody here cares for you and wants you to be a better person and better man. It's not just about football. It's life."

Williams also received some pretty good advice along the way from his step-father, former Ole Miss basketball player Murphy Holloway.

"My step-dad gives me a lot of insight because he's been through this all before. He's talking from experience and guides me the right way," he said.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Nikki Hood: Email | Comment
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne back in action at training camp
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne back in action at training camp
Conference-leading six Tigers named to media preseason All-ACC team
Conference-leading six Tigers named to media preseason All-ACC team
Trevor Lawrence named new brand ambassador for watch company
Trevor Lawrence named new brand ambassador for watch company
Clemson's BT Potter named to national award watch list
Clemson's BT Potter named to national award watch list
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 112 Recruits (96 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest