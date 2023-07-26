Duke Blue Devils see Clemson game as a big opportunity

CHARLOTTE, NC – Duke football put together a 9-4 first season under new head coach Mike Elko in 2022. Now the Blue Devils see the season opener against Clemson as an opportunity to advance their program. Elko led the Blue Devils to that 9-4 record and a 30-13 victory over UCF in the bowl game, just the seventh time Duke has won nine or more games in a season. Duke hosts Clemson on Labor Day night in the season opener for both teams, capping the season's opening weekend on ESPN in front of a national television audience. Elko told TigerNet Wednesday that Clemson is and has been the gold standard in the ACC. “I think being on that national stage is what we want Duke football to be,” Elko said. “Obviously, Clemson has been the gold standard in this conference. We've not shied away from that this entire offseason, that they've done so many things to kind of carry the ACC and be our representative for so long. “But if we want to get our seat at the table and we want to get talked about in that light, those are the games that we're going to have to play. So to be able to play that game in Durham in front of a packed house on Monday night with everybody watching, that's what you want. I think that's what our players want. That's what our kids want, and that's what our program wants.” Elko said it’s more about Duke than Clemson, but he understands the challenge ahead. “It's not to say that we don't have a ton of respect for who they are and what they do, but that's an opportunity that we're really looking forward to,” he said. “They are obviously the gold standard in this league and we’ve been saying that all along. They are extremely talented and that is going to be a huge challenge for our program. We have obviously started to dive into them because they are our opener, like we would with anybody, but they are a talented team and we are going to have to step up on that Monday.” Elko is no stranger to Clemson – he was the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest from 2014-2016 and held the same position at Texas A&M a few years later when the Aggies and the Tigers tangled. “We have played Dabo five times and we haven’t won yet,” Elko said with a smile. “So, that’s not a good sign. But they have the new offensive coordinator, and so that system has changed, and I think there have been subtle changes to the defense with Brent (Venables) leaving. But Clemson has been a very successful program for a very long time and hopefully the familiarity helps a little bit.” Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter detailed what the game means, and what a win would mean. “Obvoiusly, it's a big (game). It's pretty cool. It's every kid's dream who wants to play college football in a prime time game,” Carter said. “It's pretty cool for me because I started my career in 2019 against Alabama at 3:30 in the Mercedes Benz Dome. It's almost full-circle for me. This year is honestly really emotional for me because there are a lot of lasts. It's my last year. I love the guys. At the end of the day, it is just another ball game but it means a lot. “It (a win) would mean a lot. It's a generic answer, but it would mean a lot. It does mean a lot in the sense of how we want to build the program, how we want the program to look for years to come. How will the program look when I come back in ten years? We're still building on it. To know that I was part of that foundation, team and units that put everything together.” Offensive lineman Jacob Monk said a win would thrust the Blue Devils into the national consciousness. “It is a big opportunity to put us on the map. We're not here to go the distance. We've been the underdog before just like Rocky in the movie,” Monk said. “We're not just trying to go the distance. That's been our mindset this whole offseason. We want to win.” Quarterback Riley Leonard said the Blue Devils want to prove the program is here to stay. “That’s a huge opportunity for us. National television, Labor Day on Monday night,” Leonard said. “That’s an opportunity for us. It’s less of a challenge and more of an opportunity to prove ourselves, to prove to everybody that last year wasn’t just a one-year fluke. Coach Elko, me and all these guys, we’re here to stay. We’re here to build this school into a dual-sport school – football and basketball school.”

