DJ Uiagalelei: Bosco head coach recalls quarterback's early years, big comeback

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The first time that St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro laid eyes on DJ Uiagalelei, Uiagalelei was standing on the sidelines of a high school football game with his dad. Neither knew at the time the impact the other would have on their lives.

Negro wound up as Uiagalelei’s high school coach, and the dynamic tandem would lead the Braves to a state championship just a few years ago. And it all started during a California state playoff game.

“We were playing a team in the semifinals or quarterfinals of the playoffs. And we were the home team, and we're playing at a junior college,” Negro told TigerNet. “And somebody said to me, ‘Hey, look. There's DJ, the quarterback.’ And there was kind of some kids standing there with a couple of adults. I'm like, ‘Dude, none of those guys look like really a decent-looking quarterback.’ They're like, ‘No, man, the guy with the hat.’ I look and I'm like, ‘That's a kid?’ He looked like an adult.

“So that was probably the first time that I really laid eyes on him. And then we actually just destroyed that team that night, and we looked really, really good. From that moment moving forward, the family reached out and they come did the tour of the school and went through the proper channels and we had an opportunity to meet him and the family. And from there, it just kind of snowballed. And as you know, the type of kid that he is, his belief system and the belief system for the family, it just was in perfect alignment with what we were doing here at Bosco.”

Uiagalelei was the recipient of two Power 5 offers before he stepped foot on the Bosco campus – both USC and UCLA recognized the potential in the local product and jumped on board early. However, when Uiagalelei arrived at Bosco, established junior quarterback Re-al Mitchell (who started out at Iowa State and now plays at Temple) was already on campus. Mitchell won a CIF Championship (California Interscholastic Federation) during Uiagalelei’s freshman year.

The Bosco coaches realized Uiagalelei’s talent and the next season began with the two splitting snaps. In week three of the season, on the road at national powerhouse St. John’s in Washington, DC, Mitchell struggled and the Braves trailed 17-7 with just five minutes to play. Negro turned to Uiagalelei, who led two scoring drives for the win. The competition was over and Mitchell quit the team – citing an injury – just a few weeks later.

“He handled it in a phenomenal way. When he came in as a freshman, he was in and he got pulled up to varsity in the latter part of the season,” Negro said of how Uiagalelei handled being the backup early in his career. “We had a kid that was really, really good. And then we had a sophomore that was talented as well. So he came in and, and he was just in a position to where he was just going to be our quarterback. And he was going to be the freshmen guy, stay on the freshman team. And the good thing was that the family wanted him to develop. So it wasn't like, they were expecting varsity reps or anything like that. I think that's what gave us the best chance to allow him to become a better football player is because they were patient. They knew it was going to be a four-year process, and we weren't going to accomplish anything his ninth-grade year other than getting him ready to play later in his career in high school.

“You have to give a lot of credit to them because they were very patient. So, we did have some guys that were talented. And then when DJ become a sophomore, we had a senior kid who had just come off winning us a state title. So, the senior kid was obviously coming back, DJ was a sophomore. And then by the time we got to the fifth game of the year, they trusted and believed us enough that the better man's going to win the job. And by the fifth game of the year, he ended up becoming the starter.”

Negro recognized Uiagalelei’s potential early on.

“Probably his eighth-grade year when he was part of our little youth program was when I first knew he had a chance to be special,” Negro said. “He was able to throw the ball around. He had such great mechanics, and we knew we had to work on some things a little bit because he had such a long release being a baseball guy as well. But I think early on we knew that he had the raw power. We just had to train him to be more of a quarterback instead of just trying to just throw the ball as far as you can.

“There's more to the position than just that. I think as an eighth-grader, seeing him throw, knowing that he was hungry to learn, we knew that we were going to eventually get them to where he wanted to go. And that's exactly what he did. He put a lot of work in, he trained really, really hard, both at Bosco and at outside facilities, and put himself in a position to become more athletic. And then he just kept working on his game. And that's what he's doing currently now at Clemson.”