Denhoff making strides as Hall prepares young defensive ends to play

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson coaching staff continues to wait for Zaire Patterson to put it all together, but Cade Denhoff is quickly taking advantage of his opportunity to play. Both Denhoff and Patterson were a part of the 2021 recruiting class, and both entered Clemson with lofty credentials. Denhoff was ranked as the No. 89 overall player by 247Sports, and was also listed as the eighth-best defensive end in the nation and 13th-best player in Florida. Patterson was listed by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 97 overall player, the sixth-best defensive end and the sixth-best player from North Carolina. However, Denhoff has played 20 defensive snaps over seven career games with one tackle, while Patterson has appeared in just one game over his first two seasons. Denhoff is looking to rectify that with a solid spring. "I think if he continues to do what he's been doing in terms of understanding the defense playing physical, taking advantage of the opportunity,” defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall said of what it will take for Denhoff. “We've had two guys out, [Justin] Mascoll and XT [Xavier Thomas] so he's been getting a lot of reps, and I think getting reps is going to help him and he's done a great job. Every year I talk about having five or six guys ready to play. And that's still my plan. That's the goal. And hopefully, Cade will be one of those guys in the rotation." Hall was asked if Patterson has a high ceiling. "No doubt man. You look at him walk into a room, and he has the height, the weight, all the measurables,” Hall said. “But he needs to decide if this is what he wants to do. If he ever decides that and the light goes off, and he can be a great player. But I can't want it more than him. He has to make the decision." Two freshmen are also making a case for playing time, including TJ Parker. "He's physical. He's a big kid. He has a great foundation,” Hall said. “His D-line coach has done a great job at preparing him for college football. For a young man who should be in high school to come in play and execute and do the things that he's doing on the field. I've been very pleased. "He's physical at the point of attack. He can rush the quarterback. He's what we call a plug-and-play guy. I mean come in on day one, and you can put him in and he can play and execute. And that's what I wanted when I recruited him and that's what we got." Peter Woods has been playing defensive tackle but also can play on the edge. "Peter Woods can play anywhere he wants to on the D-line,” Hall said. “He's just that good. And right now, he's been playing mostly inside. But he's going to play wherever we need him to play. And he can do it and play that position at a high level as well. So, if we need him to play at the end position, that's where he'll play."