Davis Allen and DJ Uiagalelei say they will go to war for each other

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson tight end Davis Allen and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei are more than just teammates. They’re friends that have gotten to know each other off the field, and that has led to a better connection on the field. Each one also says they would go to war with the other.

Allen has nine receptions this season but has six over the last two games. That includes a four-catch effort in last Saturday’s 51-45, double-overtime victory over Wake Forest. Two of those four catches went for touchdowns, including the game-winner in the second overtime.

Facing a 3rd-and-6 from the Wake Forest 21, Uiagalelei took the snap and looked right, then looked as running back Will Shipley flashed out of the backfield. Allen was running a seam route, and Uiagalelei threw a back-shoulder throw that Allen hauled in for the score.

Following the game, Uiagalelei made a bold prediction for his tight end.

"I don't think people know how good Davis Allen is," Uiagalelei said. "I always say I think Davis Allen will play in the NFL for 10 years, just by the way he works, by his attitude. Every day he shows up with the same mindset and with the same work ethic."

Allen met with the media Monday to discuss not only the win over Wake Forest but this weekend’s matchup against NC State, and he was reminded of Uiagalelei’s comment.

"That was a very nice comment from him," Allen said. "I love DJ. I think what he brings to the table, what he brings to the offense and as a team, is huge. He's a huge piece into the success of this team, not only the offense."

Allen said his relationship with Uiagalelei off the field has grown.

"The relationship with me and him have been really good," Allen said. "We've really gotten to know each other over the offseason and last year just from last year till now we've gotten close. Just more of from like a personal standpoint, not even football. Because of that, I feel like that's kind of helped our football relationship as well."

Allen then made his feelings for his quarterback known.

"I would go to war for that guy any day of the week," Allen said about Uiagalelei. "I love that guy."

Uiagalelei smiled when he was told what Allen said.

“I appreciate Davis saying that. I would go to war with that guy, too,” Uiagalelei said. “He made some incredible plays this weekend that I am glad a lot of people got to see. He makes a lot of plays like that in practice. He’s an amazing tight end. To be able to have a guy like that, a guy who is one of the most respected guys on the team because of the way he works and the way he prepares and the way he plays is awesome. I appreciate Davis Allen.”