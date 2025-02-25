Dabo Swinney's unique recruiting touch lands Tigers in Chancellor Barclay's finalists

The last time Clemson got in front of Chancellor Barclay, the impact was tremendous. The 2026 offensive line prospect of Orlando (FL) First Academy knows what he wants in a program, and he’s narrowed down his finalists as his recruitment progresses. Alongside Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Florida are the remaining four competing for his services. The Tigers will get the first look on March 8th, as Barclay will head to campus for the Elite Retreat. Not only that, he will return for an official visit on May 30th, getting multiple looks at what the Tigers can offer. “I'm just really excited to meet and see the main thing first,” Barclay said. “My first visit up there was, of course, for camp. It wasn't really a huge visit of everything. And then the next visit was of course, a game day visit. So this would be my real visit regarding the academic side, the spiritual side, a little more spiritual side, and then a little more of what the players go through in day-to-day life. So I'm excited for that. And, of course, I get the whole broad selection going to an official visit, so I'm excited for those visits.” In January, Dabo Swinney and Barclay sat down for hours and got to know one another. The pair connected on their shared values, especially when it came to their faith. When that conversation occurred, Barclay told TigerNet the meeting “touched his soul” as he got to understand Clemson’s leading man further and seriously evaluate the culture. He relayed that further, adding that Swinney has a unique pulse when it comes to recruitment, and his style certainly connected with the Florida four-star. “There are specific reasons why he picks offers,” Barclay said. “It's for the character, it's for the football ability, and it's for the person that hard in Christ, being able to have that foundation of Christ, being able to be that type of man that you are for the world, be that type of man you are, for God to be able to preach good things, good fruits, just like it says in the Bible, and being able to understand that we feel like you are a good fit here, so we want to show you why we would be a good fit for you. And that's really what it comes down to. Being able to have that conversation, having that real conversation with you, and not being able to sugarcoat it is a really big thing... “This is someone who doesn’t really have a lot of time to talk so long or be able to go out and do other things because seeing other recruits made me feel great.” As it stands today, the Tigers are sitting in a good position as one of Barclay’s final four programs. He knows exactly what he’s looking for in a home for his collegiate career, and those boxes that he’s looking to check will continue to be evaluated. “Those schools stand out because they give the four big boxes that I want: chemistry, culture, foundation in Christ and the development as an offensive line coach,” Barclay said. “I feel like those four of those have great O-line coaches, have a great foundation in Christ, and some are different than others, but the fact that we have the foundation in Christ to be able to have brothers around us, some of them are bigger than others, but at the end of the day, to have that foundation in Christ, it goes a long way.” As Clemson continues to check their boxes for the 2026 class, a commitment from Barclay would undoubtedly add a boost to a steadily growing group for the future of Swinney’s program.

