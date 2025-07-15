Dabo Swinney's not fazed with lofty 2025 expectations: It's just part of being at Clemson

Dabo Swinney entered the press room with a bright smile on his face. That smile never faded over the course of an hour, truly setting the tone for the afternoon, and perhaps the season. There were jokes, mistaken names, and everything in between. Included in that was an embrace for what's to come, and the expectations that have followed this group following the aftermath of the playoff clash with Texas. This group has had plenty of time to absorb such massive expectations, and with that, it might bring some comfort. As he approached the podium, there was a level of comfort that seemed to rest on Swinney's shoulders, understanding that, simply, his football team is going to be pretty good this year. The rest of the nation has caught on to that, labeling the Tigers as contenders, and with such praise comes high expectations, and it all comes to a head starting with the opener. Swinney is well aware of what's to come, and beyond LSU, those lofty preseason heights will follow this group beyond the opener with the Bayou Bengals. "I mean, we've been a target around here for a long time," Swinney said. "I mean, whether they're talking bad about you, talking good about you, it doesn't matter. Expectations are always high here, always have been. And they're all big. And if you don't believe that, just lose one. You'll find out how big they are at Clemson. They're all big. They're all big. Everybody's going to talk a lot about the LSU game, but lose to Troy, and you'll find out how big Troy is. They're all big. So, expectations are high every single year. It's just a part of being at Clemson." Perhaps no standard is higher than that of Cade Klubnik, who enters 2025 with a totally different national perception. Entering the 2024 season, the bar was set low for the Tigers' starter, and many believed he wasn't the answer for the job. 12 months later, Klubnik is viewed as a contender for the Heisman Trophy, and many feel that Clemson has one of the best, if not the top signal-caller in college football. Despite a successful junior season, Swinney is keeping his quarterback's eyes on what's ahead of him, adding that the 2024 victories, as well as the losses, don't carry over. "Just like I told him, the mistakes you made the year before don't have to carry over, but the great plays don't carry over either," Swinney said. "You've got to start over. We all start over, and you've got to go and prove it each and every year. But he's really experienced and he's done the work. And I think that's ultimately what determines your success is the work that you put in when nobody's watching." Between Swinney and his quarterback, both are ready for what's to come. In Swinney's mind, expectations are a part of being at Clemson. The outside noise is louder in a positive way more than it's been in recent years, but this group is ready to meet the challenge. Swinney's comfort showed that, and he's ready to meet that standard head on.

