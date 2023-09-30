Dabo Swinney says Cade Klubnik is blossoming before our eyes

David Hood by Senior Writer -

SYRACUSE, NY – Dabo Swinney says quarterback Cade Klubnik is blossoming with every snap. Klubnik was 23-for-37 for 263 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 31-14 victory over Syracuse, and it was his ability to extend plays with his legs and then make a throw for a completion that helped the Tigers convert 7-of-15 times on third down. With Clemson leading 24-14 in the third quarter, the JMA Wireless Dome crowd was in full throat as the Tigers faced a 3rd-and-12 on their own 23. Klubnik was flushed from the pocket, rolled left, and threw a dart to freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown on the sideline for a first down. “Another great game by Cade. I mean, he just continues to just blossom before our eyes. The kid is just a great competitor,” Swinney said after the game. “You see what he can do with his legs, and that's been the area of his game where he's grown the most from game one to now. He's got the ability to extend plays. We had maybe at least three huge scramble plays. Those are the plays that, a lot of times, your big plays come up with those type of things. And when you've got a quarterback that can create and can throw on the run. Just really proud of him for how he competed and managed the game the whole day.” Klubnik was helped by his wide receivers, including Brown, who had nine catches for 153 yards. "Beaux Collins, just another outstanding day, really proud of him. Big play by (Troy) Stellato on the scrambled touchdown, just staying alive and then going and getting the ball,” Swinney said. “(Phil) Mafah and Ship (Will Shipley) added on there and then obviously Tyler Brown --- just a tremendous, tremendous performance, He's just gotten better and better each week. He plays hard without the ball and really has a good feel for the scramble drill. He's a really good finisher on the ball. I think he averaged almost 19-yards a catch and had a big reverse as well, but really proud of those guys for how they competed.” Swinney said he thought Klubnik turned the corner in last week’s loss to Florida St. "Last week he played very, I mean, it just a shame because he played so well. In that game and against an opponent like that --- you just see it,” Swinney said. “Even though we didn't win the game, that kid grew a lot from that. And so he's just coming into his own. I mean, he's got a good feel for it. He's an unbelievable competitor. He loves to prepare. He's not a distracted kid or anything like that. He is frickin’ laser-focused on his process each week. Guys believe in him again; he made huge plays, and that's what great ones do. Right? You watch football tomorrow. You're gonna see some dudes make plays that aren't always there. And that's why that position is so critical. Proud of and again, a young player that's just getting better, better and better."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest