Dabo Swinney recalls his last conversation with the late Bobby Bowden

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney feels like the luckiest coach in the world because he had a chance to be influenced by the late, great Bobby Bowden.

Bowden, the longtime coach at Florida State who built one of the most prolific college football programs in history died early Sunday at 91 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by his wife Ann and their six children following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The numbers Bowden put up are staggering – he piled up 377 wins during 40 years as a major college coach and his teams won a dozen Atlantic Coast Conference titles and national championships in 1993 and 1999. Florida State finished the season ranked in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll an unmatched 14 straight seasons (1987-2000) under his tutelage.

Swinney was hired by Bobby’s son Tommy at Clemson and then saw Terry Bowden work under him as an analyst in 2019 and 2020, so he knows the family well.

"Talked to Tommy and Terry. Had a chance to talk to coach Bowden a couple of weeks ago. It's pretty special to verbalize what somebody means to you, especially when you know what's coming,” Swinney said. “I actually sat in the end zone by myself (while talking to Bowden) because we were having meetings over there. I didn't think about it until I walked away, but I was sitting in the end zone where they ran the Puntrooski. I told him I was in the end zone. I knew it was going to be my last conversation with him. What a great man. What a great example.

“I think I'm the luckiest coach in the country, to be honest with you because I spent seven years with coach (Gene) Stallings. I never met coach (Bear) Bryant and never met (Tom) Landry but I was influenced by both of them because those were the only two bosses that coach Stallings had. Working six years for Tommy I got to meet, know, and be influenced by Bobby Bowden. I'm the luckiest coach in the world. He has had a huge impact on me. I loved him before I knew him. When I got to know him, he's even better than you can perceive. That's special."

Swinney replaced Tommy midway through the 2008 season and said one of the first calls he received was from Bobby.

“He said, 'I just want you to know all the Bowdens are behind you,'" Swinney said. "That's the type of man he was, the type of class he had."

Swinney said Bowden lived his life with a purpose.

"I think his purpose in life was very clear. And that was to know Him and make Him known. That was it,” Swinney said. “He won a few games along the way, but he never forgot was his purpose was. If I could have 25 percent influence on my players' lives that he had on his, man, that will be a life well-lived for me.”

Swinney said he knew it was the last conversation he would have with Bowden and asked for a little help in the future.

"The last thing I told him before I hung up the phone -- and it was hard to hang up -- was, if you get to Heaven before me, maybe help us get one through the upright,” Swinney said. “He said, 'Boy you don't want my help, I had a tendency to be wide!' I just died laughing. That's classic Bobby Bowden."