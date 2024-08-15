Dabo Swinney provides update on final Clemson scrimmage

As Dabo Swinney puts it, the finishing touches of the preseason are in full swing.

The team scrimmaged on Thursday for the second and final time, with Swinney using it as a more situational practice.

Starters faced backups, and different scenarios were put into effect.

With the wheels turning to the Bulldogs, here’s what we learned in the final preseason scrimmage.

*Arguably, the most important note of the day was nobody came out of Thursday’s scrimmage with any injuries. Swinney confirmed that Watson Young (ACL), Myles Oliver (ACL), and Ian Reed (knee) are all out for the season from previous injuries.

*Swinney says that Jeadyn Lukus is “close to returning, and he should be back “any day.”

Other than that, Swinney believes no other significant injuries will hurt the team long term. He mentioned players like Shelton Lewis and Troy Stellato did not participate in today’s scrimmage.

*In his last scrimmage report, Swinney praised the offense’s maturity as compared to where they were last year. That offensive success continued on Thursday, with the quarterbacks coming out with another solid outing. Swinney took the time to give Cade Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina plenty of praise, citing both have strung together four to five great practices.

He spent some time on Vizzina’s development, stating the redshirt freshman is “further along” than where Swinney thought he would be.

*Phil Mafah did not participate in today’s scrimmage in order to provide more clarity on the backup running back spot. Mafah, Barrett Carter, and Wade Woodaz were all held out to evaluate who was behind them.

*The defense had a better day, creating two turnovers and playing with discipline. Swinney mentioned that Branden Strozier and Sammy Brown created an early turnover, with Brown coming away with a fumble recovery.

*Swinney says TJ Moore isn’t quite there with the starters in his understanding of the playbook, but he’s progressing daily. It sounds like Bryant Wesco is still in that mix of the six starting receivers Swinney and the staff would be comfortable rolling out with if they had to play tomorrow.

*Nolan Hauser continues to be the leader in the clubhouse for the starting spot at kicker. Robert Gunn had a perfect day on Thursday, but Hauser has shown more to hold the No. 1 position currently.

*Swinney told us that Vic Burley made his presence known early Thursday. He also added that Burley is someone “you notice immediately,” but it comes down to his health and availability.

*Adam Randall and Jake Briningstool both had big touchdown plays today, most notably Randall, whose touchdown play came in a two-minute situation. Swinney says Randall’s confidence and leadership are at an all-time high, and it has impacted the wide receiver room.

*Swinney added that Moore and Wesco aren’t “Jerry Rice just yet, but they will be good ones if they progress like we want them.”

*Swinney hasn’t given any thought to moving anybody at cornerback with injuries currently hitting the position. He says that he likes the guys that are there.

*The tight end room is “as good as a group on the roster,” according to Swinney. He took the time to praise Christian Bentancur, who says he’s the purest athlete they have signed at the tight end position. Swinney also added Banks Pope has a role to play within this room, most likely as a blocking tight end. Josh Sapp had a touchdown and continues to have a strong camp.

*Brown overcame a spring of learning, and he’s been noticed more in fall camp. Swinney told us the game has slowed down for Brown, and vets like Woodaz and Carter were held to see what guys like Brown, Kobe McCloud, and Dee Crayton could do.