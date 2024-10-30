Dabo Swinney provides final update before Clemson-Louisville

Grayson Mann

The open date has come and gone. Dabo Swinney provided his final update before the Tigers take the field against the Louisville Cardinals. He provided news on Bryant Wesco, defensive consistency, and much more. Here's what we learned. *Starting with injury news, freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco practiced "a good bit," but not as much as Swinney would have preferred. He still gave Wesco the day-to-day designation, leaving his status for Saturday up in the air. Collin Sadler also holds a "day-to-day" designation, having not taken the field since Clemson's home opener against App State. Swinney believes the depth of his offensive line hasn't been on full display, but it has been shown off with Harris Sewell. His role has continued to grow, accumulating reps in various spots and providing the starting five with the occasional break. Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green are both good to go for Saturday, according to Swinney. *Swinney got to address Jay Haynes' kick-returning duties and says the young tailback has handled the starting nod well, only with one noticeable miscue that his head coach pointed out Wednesday night. *R.J. Mickens described the Clemson defense as "boom-or-bust" Tuesday, and Swinney said a lot of those busted plays have come off of substitutions, where there is a lack of continuity on that side of the ball. The Tigers used the open date to generate quality reps for those reserves while allowing the starting units to take needed rest. *Swinney addressed the Louisville secondary, which he described as a tough and physical group that will test the Clemson offense. Quincy Riley, a South Carolina native (Columbia), is a key piece for this Cardinals' defense.

