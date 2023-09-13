Dabo Swinney loves to sit at Melrose Place with the free-spirited G-Money

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney loves to sit at Melrose Place with the free spirit G-Money. Swinney, the Tigers’ head coach, was asked about new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley Tuesday. Riley walks around pre-game without headphones and seemingly without angst, simply taking in the sights and sounds of the stadium while offering a smile to anyone who wanders by. In other words, he’s just Garrett Riley. Or G-Money, as he’s known around the football program. “I just think that's just who he is. I mean, he's just... It's how he's been raised. I mean, he's a very even-keeled guy. He has fun. He keeps it loose,” Swinney said. “We call him G-Money. But he's just... He's just a great guy. Again, he doesn't walk around like he's got all the answers or anything like that. I mean, he wants collaboration. He asks a lot of questions. He loves input. “I love sitting in the quarterback meetings with him. It's like we're sitting around at Melrose Place or something. I mean, it's just this chill environment. He's not a high-strung guy. I think that's just who he is. He's played quarterback, and he loves what he does. I mean, he loves it. I mean, he loves ball, and he understands the good and the bad that comes with it.” Riley’s offense has put up good numbers through two games, which would be even better without the turnovers that have plagued the team dating back to last season. The Tigers are No. 7 nationally in total offense with 1101 total yards and sit 14th nationally in total plays with 170. Riley is also different than some of Clemson’s other coaches, including former offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who is back on staff as an analyst. “Chad chewed eight packs of gum and drank 10 Red Bulls by halftime. That's who he is. Tony (Elliott) was just very, very cerebral,” Swinney said. “He wanted to be away from everything. He's an engineer. Everything had to be perfect all the time. He had to have an answer for everything. That's how Tony was wired. He's not going to bed unless he's got an answer for everything. That's how he is. That's what I loved about Tony. “G-Money, he's a little more of a free spirit. ‘That didn't work? Alright, next play. Well, we'll try that again. That wasn't good.’ I love that about him. He's got a good understanding of it. We think a lot alike in that it's matchups. I mean, it's matchups. Let's get the best players the ball. He's done a nice job of that to this point. Then also in-game, he's got a good feel for what's happening on the field.” Riley’s free-spirited and calm demeanor is also the perfect opposite of quarterback Cade Klubnik. “Cade is that run-through-a-brick-wall guy for sure. He's been a good fit for him,” Swinney said.

