Dabo and Ducks: Swinney makes surprise visit at children's hospital

David Hood by Senior Writer -

GREENVILLE – Dabo Swinney and a duck teamed up to make the day a little brighter at Prisma Health Children's-Upstate Tuesday. Aflac is sponsoring this year’s kickoff game between Clemson and Georgia. Tuesday’s event was part of Aflac’s Kickoff for a Cause initiative, which is focused on supporting the communities of the teams playing in the Aflac Kickoff Game on August 31. This initiative adds to Aflac’s efforts to support children with cancer and sickle cell. Swinney, his wife Kathleen, Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller, and the Tiger Cub were part of a group that helped deliver the first flock of Aflac’s award-winning My Special Aflac Duck to children with cancer and sickle cell disease at Prisma Health Children's-Upstate.

According to Aflac, this animatronic duck has helped bring more than 30,000 kids comfort and joy during very challenging times. The social robot comes to life using innovative technology, helping kids prepare for medical procedures, communicate their feelings, practice distraction techniques and more. A recently released three-year study revealed that children and parents of children who use My Special Aflac Duck reported reduced stress and anxiety compared to those without access, said Aflac. It was named one of TIME Magazine’s 50 Best Inventions and named Best in Show at the Consumer Electronics Show and South by Southwest, the company said.

"As Clemson prepares for the upcoming football season, the Tiger (Cub) and I are excited to team up with Aflac at Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Upstate as we get ready for the Aflac Kickoff Game in August," Swinney said. "Our work today impacts both our local community and the pediatric cancer and blood disorder community. Watching the children interact with My Special Aflac Duck shows how we can come together to make a difference on and off the field, and I'm truly honored to be a part of it."

Once the scavenger hunt ended, patients were ushered into an upstairs room to create crafts and receive a meal from Chick-fil-A. However, Swinney also waited and personally handed out each duck to a child. The first duck received the name Lucky (the recipient is from nearby Lyman), and the second recipient, a precocious six-year-old with an inquisitive personality, was far more interested in the camera than the duck at the start.

Kathleen Swinney spent time with caregivers and children alike, and Miller said he was appreciative of the Swinney’s efforts to help with the event.

"The My Special Aflac Duck program has become a hallmark of our commitment to helping families with pediatric cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell. We are thankful to Coach Swinney and the wonderful staff at Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Upstate for teaming up with Aflac today to help these children and their care providers," Miller said. "We will continue to bring awareness to this important cause through the Aflac Kickoff Game in partnership with Peach Bowl Inc."

