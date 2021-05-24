Cornell Powell compares Andy Reid to Dabo Swinney: "It's all about culture"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Cornell Powell played for a coach in Dabo Swinney who has won National Championships as both a player and a coach, and now plays for Andy Reid, who has won Super Bowls as both an assistant coach (XXXI) and a head coach (LIV). Powell said he sees similarities in both coaches.

A former four-star recruit out of high school, Powell burst onto the scene in 2020 for a Tigers team in contention for a national championship appearance. In 12 games played in 2020, Powell caught 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 receptions. Prior to 2020, he posted just 40 career catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

His stellar final season in Clemson led to Powell being selected with the 181st overall pick (fifth round) by Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs. Powell participated in his first mini-camp with the Chiefs recently, and according to Chiefswire.com, Powell earned some 1-on-1 time with Reid.

Reid’s advice sounded a lot like the advice Swinney would dish out.

“Man, I’ve got a championship head coach in coach Andy Reid,” Powell said. “So, it’s always a blessing to be able to obtain knowledge from him. He was just giving me little tips, reminding me to have fun with it. Just to be myself — I’ve been playing football all my life, so just go out there and have fun and do what I do.”

Powell said moving from one winning program to another winning franchise will make his transition to the NFL a little easier.

“I come from a winning program and this is a winning program as well, so I feel like that transition is going to be smooth,” Powell said. “I know what to expect. They expect championships and that’s where I’m coming from being at Clemson.”

That includes a winning culture and making sure that you take care of the little things.

“Then, being coached by coach (Dabo) Swinney, he’s a very God-fearing man, someone who believes in a family atmosphere and all about culture, and being here for the past couple of days I feel the same vibe,” Powell said. “It’s all about culture, it’s all about the little things, shirts tucked in and just doing all the little things, so it’s going to be great. I really feel like just being here is just a blessing, and I’m ready to work.”

Powell told TigerNet recently that playing for the Chiefs and playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes is like living in a fairytale, especially after playing with Trevor Lawrence the last three seasons.

“You can't really put it into words, because I am going from one great quarterback to the next,” Powell said. “As soon as I get to Kansas City and get to work with Patrick, just try to get on the same page as him and try to make something happen for the team. And the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl and I’m ready to do that. I cannot wait. I am just ready to get down there and get to work and get in the lab. I am ready to start working with them.”

Powell recently got engaged, graduated from Clemson with a degree in Management in December, and now adds being drafted by the Chiefs to a whirlwind five months.

“It's been unbelievable. It's been a dream,” Powell said. “I feel like I am living in a fairytale and everything I thought about happening in life is happening. You just can't make it up.”