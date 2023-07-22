Conn says safety group has 'extremely team' players, ready for bigger impact

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn has seen a lot from his players in the offseason to make him confident that the secondary will perform better in the coming season. Conn highlights the depth they have at the safety position with veterans such as Andrew Mukuba, RJ Mickens, Jalyn Phillips and Tyler Venables. “All of them have started and all of them will start,” Conn said. “What we do in practice and what they do in the game, take their playing time, and these guys understand that the guy behind them can take their spot real quick. So with that being said, these guys also are extremely team players and they’re going to pull for each other as we build that depth and build that starting unit.” Phillips is going into his fifth season with the Tigers. He had a bit of a breakout season last year with 74 tackles and four pass breakups (PBUs). Further, Phillips got his second career interception, which came in Clemson’s dominating performance against Miami last November. Since his freshman year, he has been a constant presence in the backfield for the Tigers but made the most of his first season as an every-game starter. He is one player that Conn is looking forward to seeing in 2023 because of those four seasons under his belt. “Steady wins the race, that’s kind of been Jalyn’s story and he is a true Clemson man,” Conn said. “In this crazy world of college football that we live in, this kid is about the right stuff and really his first year, he started some games the year before, but really, his first year to be a guy, and I think his confidence level and experience level, (he’s) going to have a big year, breakout year this year just because of who he is and the work ethic and the experience that he’s had going into this season. I’m excited for him.” Mickens and Venables are both starting their fourth season. While struggling with injury last season, Venables still did not start any games in 2022, and he likely will redshirt this upcoming campaign due to injury as well. Still, these veterans are important pieces of the puzzle for Conn. Mickens had 55 tackles, which was sixth on the team. He also had two PBUs, while Venables had one. According to Conn, Venables has stepped up in the offseason as a mentor and leader for the young players joining the Tigers. “We talk about football players having a dog mentality; I mean, that’s who Tyler Venables is. He’s got a dog-like mentality. He brings intensity, just like his dad. I mean, he brings that same mentality to the meeting room, to the practice field. Sometimes, you have to say, ‘Whoa’ instead of ‘Go’ with him just to get him to calm down a little bit,” Conn said. “But, I love it. I love that. I love having him, and I love the fact that – I love the way he’s working with our young players, coaching those guys up on what they need to do and where they need to be.” Mukuba is going into his third season. He has always been a player that has been a strong presence in the backfield for Clemson, highlighted by the fact that he is their first true freshman to start as a defensive back for the Tigers since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility back in 1972. Last season, he started 11 games, had 50 total tackles and tied for fifth on the Tigers in PBUs with five. He did all of this while fighting through various injuries. The big difference for him in 2023 is that he will be playing solely in the safety position instead of being moved to multiple positions. This is something that Conn feels is greatly helping Mukuba develop as a player. “I think it’s going to be great for him … I think we probably put too much on him last year, not to mention he just dealt with injury after injury. Had an awkward fall in a scout team drill where he dislocated his elbow, had to wear that elbow guard, that elbow brace, the whole season,” Conn said. “When you’re trying to play man-to-man on guys, that’s a big hindrance, and I think it affected his confidence and then coming back into spring, playing one position mainly really helped him to focus in on that, what to do and the ins and outs of that position.” Besides these experienced players, the Tigers have brought in some young talent to help bolster the team. Some of these young players are standing more than others. Conn specifically discussed second-year safety Sherrod Covil Jr. and first-year safety Khalil Barnes. Covil played in 13 games last season but was not a starter. He recorded 14 tackles, with his season-high of four coming against the Gamecocks. His first tackle for loss also came in that game. Barnes has been a freshman standout in the spring and summer, highlighted by his game-winning interception in the spring game back in April of this year. Both players will most likely have opportunities throughout the season to prove themselves as elite players and future starters for the Tigers.

