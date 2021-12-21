Conn looking for the heartbeat of the defense in new role

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Mickey Conn and the rest of the defensive coaches have the buy-in of the players and now they are looking for the heartbeat.

Conn was named co-defensive coordinator by head coach Dabo Swinney recently, duties he will share with Wes Goodwin. Conn told the media earlier this week that not much is going to change from when Brent Venables was calling the shots.

"We're all pretty much in place. We lost a big piece, but to be honest, coach (Mike) Reed has been working with the corners and he'll continue to work with the corners,” Conn said. “Lemanski Hall is going to continue to work with the defensive ends, Todd Bates with the defensive tackles. We've got a team in there that's been working together a long time.

"No nothing is going to change at all. Same philosophy. We have some really good coaches in that room that add a lot to the game plan each week. The only thing different will be Wes working with the linebackers."

Conn said that the coaches have already seen the players buy in to the changes, now they need to find the heartbeat of the defense.

“Coach Swinney wants an attacking defense so that is what we are going to bring,” Conn said. “That is what we have been doing with Coach Venables leading the way. We've all been here doing it. We have to find the heartbeat of the defense and motivate them. That is what it's all about.”

He then said that he knew if he was patient, he would earn a promotion from Swinney, who is loyal to those who are loyal to him.

“You always try to grow. You try to start out as a grad assistant at Alabama, and then you're coaching the running backs at a high school,” Conn said. “Then you move on to be a head coach in high school, and then you become an analyst at this level. And then all of a sudden you become a position coach at this level. And then special teams coordinator this year. And then now the co-defensive coordinator role. I always want to keep growing and climbing. I don't want to stay the same. I want to be content where I'm at but I want to continue to grow, and when I am ready I am thankful the good Lord continues to advance me and move me up.

"He's very loyal to his people and doesn't care what anyone else outside the program thinks. He wants to be around people that he knows and trusts."

Conn thinks his experience is something that will help with the transition.

“I think as far as the co-coordinators go, there are five position coaches in that room. Wes is going to have the final decision when it comes to calling the plays, but he and I are going to work together,” Conn said. “That's the way we drew it up. I've been doing this for 24 years, mostly as a head football coach. I think can I bring a lot and help Wes. I've seen all kinds of personalities when it comes to kids and players and how to handle different personalities. We have got a team in that defensive room that as far as game-planning, we are going to work together and work hard. Which is what we've done.”

In other words, Conn will have a louder voice.

“I think just having more of a voice with the players and more of a leadership role. Being able to script plays,” he said. “So just having a louder voice and being able to speak a little more and lead, and that's my strength, is leadership.”

He also doesn’t have any doubts about Goodwin’s capabilities.

"He's been around some of the best defensive minds in the country. He's the guy that sits at the desk and he's got three computers right there and he's drawing up things and diagramming different things,” Conn said of Goodwin. “He's been fantastic with it. He's humble and works extremely hard. He's ready and he's going to be great."