Commitment makes Swinney yell for joy while ordering pizza

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Mom helped make the decision, which led to a phone call that made Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney yell for joy while ordering a pizza.

Four-star safety Kylen Webb, of Riverview (FL) Sumner, announced his commitment to Clemson via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. Webb took Clemson up on an official visit over the weekend. He is the fourth addition to Clemson's 2023 class this week.

Ranked the No. 23 athlete by 247Sports, Webb plays running back and safety for his high school. He fielded offers from Miami, Florida State and NC State, among others.

Webb visited Clemson in March and loved everything he saw, but he needed to make sure his mother was on board.

“Originally, me, my dad, and my brother had gone up in March when I got the offer. And even though I was the only recruit there, I really loved it,” Webb told TigerNet. “And I said I gave to get my mom to go with me and see this for herself, because I want her to be a part of it. So, in my head, I'm thinking this could be potentially it, but I have other visits planned for every weekend of June. So, in my head, I'm thinking I'm going to go to Clemson, I'm going to get my mom to see it, and then we're going to go to our other official visits and come to a decision.”

A message from Swinney helped seal the deal.

“Clemson was definitely one of my top choices. But after that weekend, it really hit us that after Dabo talked to my parents about the program,” Webb said. “He introduced and talked about the incredible staff, the incredible men he had, and then even the players that he knew personally. He really cares about his players and how he offers all his players a chance to come back. He has alumni on the coaching staff, everything just from the activities, the atmosphere, the school education, all of it, just really struck me. And I knew that's where I want to be and that's where I committed to, and that was home.”

The Webb family made it home, talked about the decision, and a Swinney text led to a phone call the next morning.

“Coach Swinney texted me that night when we got home and I texted him back,” Webb said. “But I called him the next morning. He was in line ordering a pizza, a pepperoni pizza, and he yelled in the store because he was so happy and excited to see me commit because he didn't expect me to commit so early, knowing I had other visits lined up.”

Safeties coach Mickey Conn was also thrilled.

“Coach Conn’s reaction was maybe even better. He was happy,” Webb said. “He was kind of shocked that I canceled all my other visits, and I committed so early. And he texted me today, too, saying it really made him happy that I believe in him and Clemson and what the school has offered for me.”

And mom and dad? His parents are on board with the decision.

“My parents, we all are very religious. My dad is a pastor. We have our own church and Dabo was explaining how religion is really a big factor at the school and how he’s a Christian man, putting God first,” Webb said. “That really struck my parents, to see how he really talked about his players, knew each of their backgrounds individually and everything to show the relationship he has with them and also the education side all just came together. My parents said this is the school where I need to be.”

How will this recruiting class shake out?

“We are just getting started. I know more are going to commit,” Webb said. “We got some brewing and it’s going to be special and we’re going to make the most of it.”