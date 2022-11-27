Closer Look: Grades from Clemson's stunning loss to Gamecocks

Brandon Rink

Clemson lost as a double-digit home favorite Saturday for the first time since the home defeat that preceded a 40-game winning streak in Death Valley, also a one-point loss (43-42 to Pitt in 2016).

What exactly went into the stunning 31-30 defeat to the Gamecocks? Taking a closer look at results with the aid of Pro Football Focus:

Offense

Unit grade notes: As you might expect, nothing in the passing game received satisfactory marks. The passing grade was the second-worst of the season (47.2), joining the Tigers’ other loss at Notre Dame (41.5). The Clemson receiver grade was below 50 (49.8) for the first time in PFF's grading of each game from 2014-on. On the flip side, the run game grade was Clemson's second-best of the year overall and its top against Power 5 competition (82; 89.7 v. La Tech the best overall). Pass blocking was assessed as middle-of-the-pack for the season (62.9).

QB DJ Uiagalelei - As referenced above and stressed by Clemson coaches postgame, there was an all-out rough effort in the passing game.

Uiagalelei completed just 8-of-29 pass attempts, but he did suffer three drops in those 21 incompletions. He matched a season-high per game with two turnover-worthy plays, however.

Clemson’s lack of a deep passing game continued with a second-straight contest of no completions on throws of 20+ yards (0-8). Uiagalelei has one completion on 20+ yard throws in the last four games (1-16; 2-22 in the last five games).

Under pressure Saturday, Uiagalelei was 0-for-6 passing and 2-of-13 for 17 yards when blitzed. Six of the eight completions were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and half of those were behind it.

In the run game, Uiagalelei did gain 57 rushing yards and scored an early TD there Saturday. He finished with a 56.3 overall grade, which was slightly above marks against Syracuse (54.6) and Notre Dame (54.7).

WR Beaux Collins - Collins was in on Clemson’s biggest passing play of the game with 43 yards after the catch in a 59-yard reception to set up a first-half TD. He left the game with a shoulder injury shortly after the long catch and that hurt in more than just the passing game, as he led the Tigers in run blocking grade (77.4) as well as overall grade Saturday (79.2; Clemson-best 75.6 passing game grade too).

RB Will Shipley - Like Clemson’s overall run-game grade, Shipley also posted his top effort against Power 5 competition (78.1 grade) with 8.8 yards per carry, 132 rushing yards and a TD. He accounted for six of Clemson’s 10+ yard rushes. Shipley notched Clemson’s top pass-blocking grade as well (73.8).

WR Brannon Spector - With some uncertainty in the receiver group, Spector hasn’t been able to fill that void recently, suffering a drop in a second-straight game for an offense-low 40.2 grade. He has 18 yards in six targets his way over the last two games.

Defense

Unit grade notes: PFF’s grading has the overall effort in the middle of the pack this season (75.2) with a surprisingly high coverage mark (82.1; best of season) against the worst pass rush grade of the year (59). PFF graded South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler with a 50.3 passing grade despite his 360 yards throwing with two interceptions in three turnover-worthy plays.

Defensive MVP: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter was all over the field for a career-best 91.1 PFF grade.

Trotter started the scoring Saturday with a 35-yard interception TD and he went on to post a team-high seven stops – credited for two sacks by PFF.

DB Andrew Mukuba - It was a tough day for the former ACC defensive rookie of the year, who graded at 34.9 in coverage with four targets his way completed for 175 yards with two touchdowns. He had snaps distributed pretty evenly among the box (12), free safety (10) and the slot (14). He’s posted back-to-back sub-40 overall defensive grades (39.8 v. South Carolina; 38.3 v. Miami), which are the two worst grades in the secondary this season. Mukuba has had to deal with an elbow injury at points this year and ranks 22nd among Tigers defensively in PFF grade this season (52.6; min. 100 snaps), after ranking fifth last year (77 grade).

S RJ Mickens - Mickens was missed in the fourth quarter after a late-third quarter, targeting hit ejection. He held Clemson’s best coverage grade in the secondary (89.7), keeping one South Carolina red zone trip without points with an interception in the end zone. Mickens also got in on a sack per PFF’s assessment.

DE Myles Murphy - It was a pretty quiet day for Murphy, who ranked sixth in snaps but 13th in overall grade (61.7), missing one tackle and tallying one total stop. He received a 56.5 pass rush grade.

Special teams: PFF has a season-low 60 grade on Clemson's special teams performance after grading Clemson as one of the top special teams groups in the nation previously. South Carolina came in with the No. 1-rated special teams group by the advanced metrics SP+, FPI and FEI and a top-5 group per PFF. Clemson averaged starting at its own 20 on drives with three at the 10 or inside in the first quarter and two inside the 5 to close the game via South Carolina's excellent punter and at least one questionable decision from returner Antonio Williams. Aidan Swanson did pin the Gamecocks inside the 5 on one as well. Of course, the return game was a factor in a negative way for the Tigers with key fumbles on kick (Phil Mafah) and punt returns (Williams), and a 37-yard South Carolina punt return set up the score that made it a 2-point game in the third quarter.