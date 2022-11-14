Closer Look: Grades and notes from Clemson's win over Louisville

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson got back on track by pulling away in the second half to a 31-16 win over Louisville on Saturday.

The game had its notable performances and we break it down with some season and unit notes by the aid of Pro Football Focus:

Offense

Offensive MVP

RB Phil Mafah

The standout sophomore made an impact on just about every touch of the ball Saturday for Clemson’s best run grade against a Power 5 conference opponent this season (84.7) and the top offensive grade for the day (80.2).

He averaged 10.7 yards after contact with six missed tackles forced and five of his 10 runs gaining first downs.

Mafah helped shut the door on things with his fourth run of 10-plus yards – and the second run of 25-plus – 39 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Mafah has received double-digit carries twice this season and totaled 10 missed tackles forced with two touchdowns in those games.

More notables

WR Antonio Williams - Williams logged his best grade against a Power 5 foe (74.9) and Clemson’s second-best of the game. He set career bests in targets (11), catches (10) and yards (85) with his third career touchdown reception. Williams holds Clemson’s best non-QB grade in the passing game this season (71.3), with the some distance to fellow 2022 WR starters in Joseph Ngata (65.9), Brannon Spector (63.5) and Beaux Collins (62.8). He added two punt returns for 23 yards as well Saturday.

This is an Antonio Williams (@a_williams2022) fan account now. pic.twitter.com/Pe1j2wOLfX — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 12, 2022

QBs - DJ Uiagalelei went from a career-low passer grade as a starter last week at Notre Dame (48.4) to his fourth-best mark of the year (68.4). He was ‘kept clean’ for 19 of his 25 dropbacks and connected on 73.7% of those passes at 7.5 yards per attempt, and he threw his lone touchdown pass and connected on 60% of his throws under pressure at 6.8 YPA. Only one of his 24 throws was classified as a ‘big-time throw,’ but he was shut out on such throws in 39 attempts at Notre Dame, where he averaged 4.9 yards per pass. Uiagalelei attempted just one pass of over 20 yards against Louisville and completed that (24 yards), also hitting 2-of-5 passes of 10-20 yards for 62. Cade Klubnik attempted fewer passes (0) than Antonio Williams (1) on Saturday, but he did take his one carry for an explosive run, going 13 yards.

RB Will Shipley - Shipley had the highlight of the night with the hurdle for a TD, but two fumbles heavily dinged his overall grade that was his lowest of the season overall (57.7) and second-lowest as a rusher (62.2). He did rack up the missed tackles forced (8) and had four rushes of 10+ yards, with 31 yards after contact. Shipley also wasn’t a part of the receiving game with one reception for minus-2 yards.

Unit grade notes: It wasn't graded as a masterpiece overall with the second-lowest mark of the season (62.7), but it was still eight grade points higher than the effort at Notre Dame. Most of that grade is made up in the improvement from the passing game (41.5 to 68.4), but there was also improvement in the receiver grades (57.4 to 66.2, fourth-highest this season). PFF was not a big fan of the run blocking, however, grading as the worst this season (45.8) in the absence of starter Walker Parks on the interior.

Defense

Defensive MVP

LB Barrett Carter

Carter switched defensive positions to weakside linebacker and tallied his second-best grade this season (80.2) with a season-leading effort against the run (77.2) and his No. 2 grades in pass rush (68.6) and coverage (74.5).

He posted his top effort in QB hurries (4) and sacks (2) and logged a second interception this season.

Carter was targeted six times in coverage but allowed only four catches for 40 yards with a pass breakup as well.

Per official stats, Carter had eight tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

More notables

LBs Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Wade Woodaz - Clemson’s other two primary linebackers Saturday, Trotter (78.8) and Woodaz (78.1), completed a trio leading all Tiger defensive grades. Trotter led the Tigers in pass rush mark (85.4) and got in three QB hits and two hurries, tallying a team-best 12 tackles. The freshman Woodaz forced a fumble and logged a sack in 20 snaps.

DT Ruke Orhorhoro - Orhorhoro put in his second grade of 75 or better against the run this season (75.6) for by far the best mark of a Tiger D-lineman in that area Saturday.

DE KJ Henry - Henry tallied multiple hurries for a fifth game this season and led the Clemson D-line in overall grade (75.9).

DE Myles Murphy - Murphy has had a quieter season statistically, and against the Cards, he logged his lowest career grade with ample playing time (55.7; min. 45 snaps). He was in on two pressures and had one made and one missed tackle. He graded a season-low 49.9 against the run.

Unit grade notes: PFF calls the overall ‘D’ performance the second-best this season (78.7) with the No. 2 mark also in coverage (78.6). The group improved by 15 points week-to-week against the run (59.2 to 74.2) and over 20 points in coverage (57.1 to 78.6).