Closer Look: Clemson-NC State grades and notes

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson notched its second top-25 win in as many weeks by controlling the second-half action in a 30-20 victory over No. 10 NC State at home over the weekend.

Taking a closer look at the individual and unit efforts with the help of Pro Football Focus:

Offense

Offensive MVP

QB DJ Uiagalelei - One of the big questions heading into Saturday’s game against NC State centered on whether quarterback DJ Uiagalelei could put together another solid effort against a ranked team. The answer is yes.

The numbers weren’t as eye-popping because NC State’s defense is head and shoulders better than Wake Forest. Last week, Uiagalelei torched the Wake Forest secondary for 371 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in leading No. 5 Clemson to a double overtime victory.

NC State entered the contest with a defense ranked in the top ten nationally in most categories, with three NFL players along the defensive line and a linebacker group considered among the best in the country.

Uiagalelei completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a career-high 73 yards and scored two more times in leading the Tigers to a 30-20 victory over the Wolfpack.

Uiagalelei was not the highest-graded Tiger according to PFF, but he made all the plays needed and more to have Clemson take control of the action mid-game. It was another turnover-free effort, as he hasn’t thrown a pick against FBS competition this year.

He posted his second-highest adjusted completion percentage this season (81.5) and had a lone turnover-worthy play, according to PFF, while under pressure. PFF estimated he was under pressure the most this season, at 34.4% of dropbacks (27.8% against Georgia Tech was the previous high).

More notables

TE Jake Briningstool

Briningstool had PFF’s top grade from the Tigers offensively (85.4) with a 92 in the pass game, Clemson’s highest mark of the season. He also garnered his second-best pass blocking grade of the year (67.3). He hauled in four catches in four targets for 54 yards and a TD, with three coming over the middle. Briningstool is now fourth on the team in receiving yards (156) and second on the team in receptions (14, second only to Antonio Williams’ 17). He also has three touchdowns, second only to Beaux Collins. In other words, the Tennessee native is now an invaluable piece of the Clemson offense, and he’s only going to get better. I tweeted last night that he’s a future star, but that’s wrong. He’s a star now. - David Hood

RT Blake Miller

While PFF wasn’t a fan of his pass protection (41.6), Miller did post a season-high and team-best grade Saturday in 36 run blocking snaps (77.9).

RB Will Shipley

It wasn’t Shipley’s highest rushing output this season (60 yards, fourth-best), but he graded as third-best this season as a rusher (70.8) and by far his best as a receiver (74) with 12.3 yards per reception, including one that set the Tigers up for a TD late in the first half.

WR Antonio Williams

The kid has already moved into the starting lineup, leads the team in receptions (17), and is just three yards behind Collins (232-229) for the lead in receiving yards. He had a team-high five receptions for 45 yards against the Wolfpack, and drew the highest grade (62.5) among the receivers.

Unit grade notes: Going against its toughest test yet, Clemson did have its lowest grade as an offense (62.5) with season worsts for pass game (67.1) and pass blocking (46.1), despite no sacks on the statsheet. What could be a factor in how the Wolfpack played Clemson, Uiagalelei only had two attempts of over 20-plus yards and both went incomplete. He had averaged eight of those throws per game coming in and grades out at 94.5 on 20+ yard attempts this season. Uiagalelei ranks eighth nationally now in passing grade this season (89).

Defense

Defensive MVP

DE KJ Henry - KJ Henry walked out of the postgame interview area following the win over the Wolfpack with a smile, but he also let everyone know that his play could have been better. There is no denying that Henry is the heart and soul of the defense, a spiritual and emotional leader who is the heartbeat of his group.

Henry drew the highest grade of any defensive player against the Wolfpack (81.5), and played an incredible 54 snaps (out of 73) on the night. His numbers were modest – two tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, and he broke up a pass – but he affected the line of scrimmage all night.

He bemoaned the lack of sacks after the game, and said he has to continue to improve and get better. You can’t put a price tag on that kind of leadership.

More notables

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

With the injuries the Tigers have suffered at this spot the last two seasons, Orhorhoro has played invaluable snaps. He’s also really, really, good and played 49 snaps while turning in the second-highest defensive grade (79.7). According to PFF, he was best in the pass rush department with a grade of 77.0. That grade is second on the team, only behind the 85.2 turned in by Henry.

CB Nate Wiggins

After turning in a forgettable performance at Wake Forest, Wiggins rebounded to post the fourth-highest grade on the defense (69.8). He played 73 snaps, and also posted the highest coverage grade (69.5) on the team. This is another player who is getting better every week.

CB Toriano Pride

Pride was part of a unit that turned in an all-time stinker at Wake Forest, as we’ve mentioned, but he responded with the 8th-highest grade (67.6) and the second-highest coverage grade (67.6). Pride also snagged the first interception of his career and returned it to near midfield. The Tigers are going to get Malcolm Greene and Sheridan Jones back from injury sooner rather than later, but the kids are going to continue to play and get better.

Unit grade notes: Night and day improvement is seen in the coverage going from a 38.4 grade against Wake to 70 against NC State (third-best this season). The pass rush was graded as second only (78.7) to last week (90.6).