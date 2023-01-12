Clemson's a little thin at running back this spring, but help is on the way

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson will be just a little thin at the running back spot this spring, but it’s a spot where the Tigers are used to being thin.

The start of spring practice is still weeks away, and while the coaches are recruiting, Clemson’s players will be spending their early mornings in mat drills and with strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson and his staff. But that doesn't mean we can’t take an early look at each position group and how it’s likely to look heading into the spring.

Just a few short years ago, the Clemson running back room was blessed with significant depth. Starter Travis Etienne was the star, and he was followed by backup Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi, Mikey Dukes, and Darien Rencher.

Even in 2021, the Tigers had Dixon, Rencher, Dukes, Kobe Pace, and even freshmen Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. But Mellusi is now starring at Wisconsin, Pace has moved on, Dixon has tried two different spots without finding a home, Dukes is playing a lesser role at USF, and Rencher has graduated.

The Tigers started out last season with what they thought was a three-headed monster at running back with Shipley, Mafah, and Pace. Pace appeared in 28 games over the last three years, including a breakout sophomore season in which he rushed 104 times for 641 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and six touchdowns under Tony Elliott' in 2021. However, he rushed 30 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns this season, as he was limited to just eight games due to injury.

Those injuries left the Tigers thin at times, including the bowl game, with just Shipley and Mafah handling the duties.

So where do things stand this spring?

Shipley is the starter, but I like to call him No. 1 on the depth chart with Mafah as 1A. There will be four scholarship backs this spring, with former walk-on Domonique Thomas counted as one of those four.

Shipley is one of the nation’s most dynamic and versatile running backs who enters 2023 with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions in 1,024 offensive snaps over 24 career games (19 starts). He also enters 2023 credited with 27 career kickoff returns for 704 yards (26.1 avg.) as well as one pass attempt for a two-yard touchdown.

Last season, he became the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions, collecting first-team honors in the running back, all-purpose and specialist categories.

Mafah, the 1A option who would start at a lot of schools, is a punishing running back who enters 2023 having recorded 166 rushing attempts for 807 yards and seven touchdowns and 16 receptions for 98 yards in 478 offensive snaps over 23 career games (two starts). In 2022, he recorded career highs with 98 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns and added nine catches for 48 yards in 308 offensive snaps over 14 games (one start). And, if it was up to me, would log even more snaps next season.

Starting out third on the depth chart, presumably, is Keith Adams Jr., a Clemson legacy who finished his prep career in Utah and enters 2023 following a redshirt campaign with two games played in 2022. In 2022, he played five offensive snaps over two games appearances while redshirting. He made his collegiate debut vs. Louisiana Tech, gaining 21 yards on three carries, and also saw action vs. No. 24 North Carolina.

Thomas, the former walk-on, enters 2023 having rushed seven times for 31 yards in 21 offensive snaps in four games at Clemson. Between his time at NCAA Clemson and NAIA Union College in Kentucky, enters 2023 having combined for 105 carries for 558 yards and six touchdowns and 33 catches for 285 yards and a receiving touchdown for his career.

Class of 2023 commits Jarvis Green and Jamarius Haynes, will enroll this summer.

Also on the depth chart are walk-ons Tristen Rigby (no action in 2022), Wise Segars (one game, Louisiana Tech with no stats), and Kevin McNeal (no action in 2022).