Clemson's key players in the Elite Retreat as important date inches closer

The wheels slowly move towards the Elite Retreat, but two weeks can fly by quickly. Clemson can see the light at the end of the tunnel for one of its more important junctures for the 2026 class. That list continues to grow, and a few select names are worth noting. Starting with Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace, who TigerNet spoke with this week. He’s continuing to build a strong relationship with Clemson, and will be back for a summer visit when that window opens. He isn’t the only one who is double-dipping on trips to campus, which should be viewed as the ultimate positive. Along with Wise, other notable prospects include OL Leo Delaney (Providence Day), WR Gordon Sellars (Providence Day), DL Dre Quinn (Greater Atlanta Christian), WR Connor Salmin (The Bullis School), and DT Bryce Perry-Wright (Buford). Others possibly include OT Adam Guthrie (Miami Trace), who has a summer visit set, but his Elite Retreat plans hinge on the scheduling of postseason basketball. Guthrie’s success on the hardwood is worth mentioning, helping lead Miami Trace to its first undefeated season since 1977, being one of the only four schools in Ohio to do so in 2025. Should he be available, another name will be on campus for March 8th’s retreat. Circling back to this list within the large circulation of names, certainly, these will stand out as players who not only have a mutual interest in Clemson, but the staff wants them on campus as much as possible. Those prospects above have either listed Clemson as a top contender, or have alluded to the Tigers’ standing for their recruitment in a positive light. The importance of this event cannot be understated, especially if the staff is getting two opportunities for some of the top players on the board to be on campus. One name that isn’t on the official board for the summer but will be on deck for the Elite Retreat is OT Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake. The battle for Riley’s services is between Ohio State and Clemson, and the Buckeyes certainly hold a geographical advantage. Still, Luke’s efforts in the contact period were enough to stand out. In our offer outlook series, we broke down what makes Riley such a special prospect, and the winner between these warring programs to lock down a commitment can potentially transform an offensive line when he steps onto campus. There is still much more to play out for Riley in this process, but a successful visit in early March can always leave a lasting impression. Speaking of impressions, Clemson has seemingly left a significant one on Canon Pickett of Tampa Bay Tech. Despite not holding an offer from the Tigers, he included them in his top ten, alongside other contenders like Auburn, Florida State, Miami, LSU, and others. He may not hold an offer, but that may be one where the staff wants him to get on campus before making things official. Speaking of offers, the Tigers have continued to cast a wide net in searching for future defenders. 2026 four-star safety Ayden Pouncey of Winter Park (FL) Winter Park announced he received an offer from Clemson on Monday. Pouncey’s offer list is extensive, but some of the notable players include Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and other top programs. While Pouncey may not be a player to watch for the Elite Retreat, an official visit could certainly be on the table should both parties pursue that relationship further.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!