Clemson's Elite Retreat roster continues to grow, key summer visits scheduled

Visits, visits, and more visits. We’ve preached on TigerNet that Clemson’s Elite Retreat is the next critical juncture for the class of 2026. Our list continues to grow, and we have received more confirmations of who will make the trip on March 8th. *WR Ryan Mosley of Carrollton (GA) Carrollton High confirmed to TigerNet that he will be making the trip to Clemson to start the spring. He emphasized the importance of that trip specifically for his recruitment. Mosley plans to release a top six sometime in the spring, and the Elite Retreat will give him another opportunity to be on campus during a time other than gameday. What’s fascinating about the four-star Georgia product is his ability to play both sides of the ball, and how that’s greatly affected his development on offense. If he ends up a Tiger, it would be interesting to see how they use him in their scheme. Another prospect that confirmed his presence for the Elite Retreat was four-star defensive lineman Kameron Cody of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military College. Clemson extended Cody an offer after Nick Eason visited Cody at his home, with Cody expressing his infatuation with the school after visiting campus for a basketball camp. This will be his first time back in quite some time. *As the roster fills out for the Elite Retreat, the other important set of dates for this recruitment class is the May 30th visit window. Many top prospects will make the trek back, and Clemson will likely have the first dance for many of these players’ first summer visits. Starting with Adam Guthrie, whose status for the Elite Retreat depends on how his basketball season finishes, he finalized three visits to begin his summer vacation. The Miami Trace product has told TigerNet that Clemson is in his top three, but the other two programs were a mystery. Following his trip to the Upstate, Guthrie will travel to Ohio State and Penn State to round out his visits, seemingly alluding to the idea that those two programs are Clemson’s competition for Guthrie’s services. The Tigers and Buckeyes were previously locked in a battle with Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake (OH), leaving another top prospect in Ohio for whom both will be clashing. In addition to Guthrie's announcement, another top tackle announced he would be in Clemson in the summer. 2026 OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudon County will also be on campus on May 31st, checking out one of his top schools for an official visit. The Tigers are competing with Alabama, Wisconsin, Georgia, and other top programs for Scruggs' services. Four-star WR Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School, 4-star WR Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis Schoo and 4-star OT Ekene Ogboko of Garner (NC) South Garner have also recently announced they will be on campus for Clemson's May 31st visiting period. As the temperature rises outside, the race for some of the best talent in the trenches continues to heat up. *Moving to basketball, Clemson picked up several monumental victories against Duke and North Carolina, but the Tigers might’ve also picked up a small hoops recruiting victory. 2027 Five-star combo guard LJ Smith of Lincolnton (NC) was reportedly in attendance for the Tigers’ blowout victory over the Tar Heels, witnessing Clemson’s eighth win in nine games. Neither North Carolina nor Clemson has extended an offer to the five-star talent, but moments like Monday night in Littlejohn could go a long way down the road.

