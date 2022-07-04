Clemson's 'cycling out' continues with another commit; expansion talks still buzzing

David Hood by Senior Writer -

While the rest of college football scans social media and waits for the next realignment shoe to drop, Clemson once again added to its impressive 2023 recruiting class.

University of South Carolina play-by-play announcer Todd Ellis said back in 2017 that the Tigers were cycling out while the Gamecocks, under then head coach Will Muschamp, were cycling in and that Clemson was scared to death of the progress the South Carolina football program was making.

Of course, Ellis’ comments are now a running joke in the state, and I get text messages about it every time something big happens, like the Tigers getting a massive commitment from one of the best offensive linemen in Georgia.

Zechariah Owens, a 6-6, 360-pound 4-star offensive lineman out of McDonough (GA) Eagles Landing Christian Academy committed to the Tigers Monday afternoon. The Owens commitment gives new offensive line coach Thomas Austin three big wins over the last few weeks, with Texans Ian Reed and Harris Sewell each committing since the start of June.

Sewell is 6-foot-4, 300 pounds and ranked 73rd overall and second among interior linemen, while Reed is No. 169 and the No. 16 tackle. Owens is ranked No. 169 overall and No. 16 at his position in the 247Sports Composite.

I’ve seen Owens twice, and yes he projects as a tackle because of his size, but he’s very physical and moves better than you would think with his size and I don’t think he would have an issue playing guard. With a body that seems ready-made for college, I think he will have a learning curve when he gets on campus because he plays at the private school level.

Austin is winning battles out on the recruiting trail, mere weeks after many wondered if the Tigers would get any offensive linemen when a few others targets went elsewhere. Austin has shown he can recruit and that this cycling out thing is fun.

*Now, on to the other hot topic at hand, college football realignment and conference expansion. I have heard nothing earth-shattering over the last few days, but it is interesting that a few sources have grown uncharacteristically quiet. Rumors are swirling about Clemson to the B1G and Clemson to the SEC, but national pundits have indicated that the B1G is satisfied, for now, with their recent haul of UCLA and Southern Cal.

However, if this truly is a battle with the SEC about dominance and the SEC is out looking to add more teams, you can bet the B1G is also listening to what schools have to say.

We’ve been moving (still staying around Clemson) over the last week, but my phone has been busy, as you would expect. The only “new” thing I can tell you is that one person told me that I need to watch what Notre Dame does. I’ve mentioned a few times that people point to Clemson, FSU, and Miami holding the hopes of the ACC’s survival in their hands, but I keep hearing that the Tigers will be tied in with the Irish.

I’ve been told that the next moves – much like the recent moves of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and UCLA and USC to the B1G – are all about branding. Despite the struggles of the two California programs recently and despite the troubles in Austin, all four schools bring a recognizable brand to the table.

I’ve been told that neither FSU nor Miami bring that same power to the bargaining table, at least not anymore. There will be people who disagree on that idea, but the main thing to focus on is Clemson and Notre Dame being tied at the hip.

I’m not sure I believe that, but we will keep watching it as the “cycling out” continues.