Clemson's 2024 schedule features a November to Remember

David Hood by Senior Writer -

A November to remember. The 2024 Clemson football schedule was unveiled Wednesday, and it begins in the national spotlight when the Tigers face Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Aflac Kickoff Game on Saturday, Aug. 31. In addition to the marquee non-conference tilt in Atlanta, Clemson’s 2024 schedule will once again feature a full seven-game home slate in Death Valley and four road games against ACC opponents. I have had several messages over the last few weeks from people who are trying to plan weddings. My advice, if you have someone who is crazy enough to try and have a wedding during football season in the South – and there are those out there who act like they’ve never lived here – September is not optimal but there is one day. October looks decent. But November? Forget about it. There are also a few interesting notes: *Clemson is 2-5 all-time in August. The first August game played was against North Carolina on Aug. 31 in 1996. The Tar Heels walked away with a 45-0 victory...The second August game was also on the 31st, a 31-28 loss to Georgia in 2002. The teams played on Aug. 30 the next season, and Georgia won 30-0...Clemson lost 34-10 to Alabama on Aug. 30 of 2008...The Tigers defeated Georgia on Aug. 31 of 2013, a 38-35 victory in Death Valley when “even Georgia had to take a peek” at Clemson's tradition-rich entrance...The teams played on Aug. 30 the next season, a 45-21 Georgia victory in Athens...Clemson played Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 of 2019, and won 52-14. *Clemson is 1-2 on August 31st, 1-1 against Georgia on that date. *The Tigers will play five games in the month of November this year. The first time Clemson played five games in a month was all the way back in 1911 – the Tigers won the first two but lost the last three. *The last time the Tigers played five games in the month of November was back in 2008 when the Tigers won four of their final five games to help some guy named Dabo Swinney remove his interim head coach tag and win the permanent job. Clemson beat Boston College 27-21 on Nov. 1, lost to Florida State a week later (27-21), defeated Duke 31-7 on Nov. 15, defeated Virginia 13-3 on Nov. 22, and defeated South Carolina 31-14 on Nov. 29. *Clemson’s all-time records on their dates this season: August 31 – 1-2

Sept. 7 – 5-0

Sept. 21 – 8-4-1

Sept. 28 – 10-4

Oct. 5 – 7-8

Oct. 19 – 10-5-2

Nov. 2 – 4-3

Nov. 9 – 10-8

Nov. 16 – 10-6-1

Nov. 23 – 10-2

Nov. 30 – 3-5

Record against opponents this season: Georgia – 18-43-5

Appalachian St. 5-0

NC State 60-29-1

Stanford 1-0

Florida St. 15-20

Wake Forest 70-17-1

Virginia 40-8-1

Louisville 8-0

Virginia Tech 23-12-1

Pittsburgh 2-3

The Citadel 33-5-1

South Carolina 72-43-4 *Clemson and Stanford meet for the second time in history this season. The first meeting was a 27-21 Clemson victory in the 1986 Gator Bowl. Clemson rolled out to a 27-0 halftime lead as the Tigers (8-2-2) rolled up 291 yards on offense and 15 first downs in the first half, and Stanford could manage just 57 yards and three first downs. Clemson built a 24-0 lead by the time Stanford (8-4) managed its initial first down midway through the second period. Terrence Flagler gained 82 yards in a dozen carries for Clemson, which finished with 244 yards rushing. 2024 Clemson football schedule August 31 Georgia (Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium) September 7 APPALACHIAN STATE Sept. 14 Open week Sept. 21 NC STATE Sept. 28 STANFORD October 5 at Florida State Oct. 12 at Wake Forest Oct. 19 VIRGINIA Oct. 26 Open week November 2 LOUISVILLE Nov. 9 at Virginia Tech Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh Nov. 23 THE CITADEL Nov. 30 SOUTH CAROLINA

