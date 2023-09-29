Clemson vs. Syracuse Prediction: Can the Tigers tame the Orange on Homecoming?

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Syracuse is never an easy out for Clemson, and this Saturday’s contest in the Dome should be no exception when the teams face off at high noon on ABC. The Tigers are 9-1 against the Orange under Dabo Swinney, but four of the last six meetings between the teams have been decided by six points or less. Last year’s game was a 27-21 decision in Clemson’s favor. And, with the winds of college football swirling in different directions, could this be the Tigers’ last trip to New York? RV/RV CLEMSON (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at RV/RV SYRACUSE (4-0, 0-0 ACC) WHEN: SATURDAY, SEPT. 30, NOON ET

WHERE: JMA WIRELESS DOME (49,057), SYRACUSE, N.Y

TELEVISION: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 136 or 201

CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 9-2

HOME: Clemson leads series, 5-0

ROAD: Clemson leads series, 4-1

NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1

LAST MEETING: Oct. 22, 2022 (27-21, W)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

NOTABLE *Clemson is 14-4 under Dabo Swinney — and 13-3 since 2015 — against undefeated opponents that are 4-0 or better. Those figures include handing undefeated Syracuse its first losses in 2018 and 2022. *Clemson has not lost consecutive games in a single season since November 2011. Clemson's 158 consecutive games played without consecutive losses in the same season are the program's longest streak in school history and the nation's longest active streak. Clemson will attempt to extend that streak Saturday following a hard-fought overtime loss to No. 4/3 Florida State a week ago. In all, Clemson is 32-8 in games following a loss under Dabo Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale. *Clemson is 0-2 in the ACC for the first time since 2010. The last time the Tigers started 0-3 in ACC play was in 1998, the last season for Tommy West. *Swinney (99-21) will again be in search of his 100th career win in ACC regular season play. With a win on Saturday, he would join Florida State's Bobby Bowden as the only head coaches in conference history to win 100 regular season conference games as ACC head coaches. Bowden won 117 regular season conference games with the Seminoles after Florida State joined the ACC in 1992. Swinney can also tie the Clemson head coaching record for career regular season conference wins, matching Frank Howard, who compiled a 100-48-5 conference record across both the Southern Conference and ACC. Howard was 66-30-2 in ACC play following the conference's formation in 1953. WHAT CLEMSON NEEDS TO DO WHEN SYRACUSE HAS THE BALL The Orange are playing well offensively, and it all goes through quarterback Garrett Shrader. Shrader scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season in the win against Army. That total ties him for the team lead with RB LeQuint Allen Jr. and ranks tied for eighth in the nation. Shrader now has 29 rushing touchdowns at Syracuse, which ties for fourth on the school leader list. The only 'Cuse quarterback to score more rushing touchdowns was Eric Dungey (35). Shrader's 29 rushing touchdowns are also good for eighth on the ACC record list for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Shrader rushed for 195 yards a few weeks ago in the win over Purdue, but he can also sling it. An interesting stat – Shrader is averaging 79 yards rushing per game, and Clemson is sixth nationally in rush defense at 79 yards per game. The Tigers shut down the FSU rushing attack last week, allowing just 22 yards. The key is to keep Shrader in the pocket and stop the rush at the point of attack, all while making sure the secondary keeps tabs on the player they’re defending. That’s easier said than done. Clemson’s defense played way too soft at times last week, and they can’t do that this week and leave gaping holes until the second level. This week needs to be about attacking Shrader, from every angle imaginable, and letting the secondary do its thing. WHAT CLEMSON NEEDS TO DO WHEN IT HAS THE BALL It’s simple – take care of the football and finish drives. In addition to ranking in the top 15 in total defense and scoring defense, the Orange (which calls their defense The Mob) rank third in defensive touchdowns (3), 11th in fumbles recovered (4), sixth in passes intercepted (6), 12th in team passing efficiency defense (102.12), 18th in team sacks (3.25 per game) and eighth in turnovers gained (10). That doesn’t bode well for a Clemson that turns turnovers into scores for the other side. Part of the problem is that Clemson isn’t explosive offensively – the running backs aren’t gamebreakers (I would love to see Jay Haynes more) and except for Tyler Brown, the wide receivers haven’t proven they can take the top off of the defense. That leads to longer drives, and longer drives lead to mistakes. The Tigers were better last week, but the strip-sack of quarterback Cade Klubnik led to an FSU score. The Tigers need to find ways to get the ball down the field, take chances on big plays, and take care of the football. WHAT WILL HAPPEN The Orange always play the Tigers tough, and this weekend should be no exception. Here is where Syracuse’s hot start gives me pause – their non-conference schedule is always one of the worst in the country, and this year is no exception. They’ve beaten Colgate, Army, Western Michigan and a very bad Purdue team. Clemson has played on the road at ranked Duke, and at home against an FSU team ranked in the top-five. Clemson gets the best shot Syracuse has every year, and the Orange reel a bit after the game because of a lack of depth. This feels much the same way. It’s Homecoming, the Dome will be loud, and the Orange will have their moments. But this is a desperate Clemson team, and it might have been better for the Orange if Clemson had won last week. Desperate Tigers means a win. FINAL SCORE: CLEMSON 30, SYRACUSE 20 TigerNet picks



David Hood - TigerNet senior writer - 30-20 Clemson

Mickey Plyler - The Roar 105.5 morning show host - 34-17 Clemson

Nikki Hood - Staff writer - 35-17 Clemson

Brandon Rink - Associate editor - 28-23 Clemson

Tony Crumpton - Associate editor - 31-21 Clemson

Pigskin Prophet - 34-23 Clemson

Ryan Kantor - Contributing Writer - 28-17 Clemson

Ariana Pensy - TigerNet Intern - 35-31 Clemson

Merrell Mann - Photographer - 28-24 Clemson Game Actual David Hood Plyler Nikki Hood Rink Crumpton Prophet Kantor Pensy Mann Duke 28-7 DU 38-20 CU 31-17 CU 45-17 CU 31-16 CU 34-20 CU 37-17 CU 41-17 CU 35-10 CU 35-13 CU - CSU 66-17 CU 56-3 CU 56-0 CU 42-10 CU 52-3 CU 45-6 CU 60-13 CU 41-10 CU 21-14 CU 45-3 CU - FAU 48-14 CU 38-10 CU 49-14 CU 49-17 CU 42-17 CU 42-10 CU 44-3 CU 41-10 CU 45-14 CU 42-14 CU - FSU 31-24 FSU 30-24 FSU 31-30 CU 28-20 FSU 30-28 FSU 28-27 CU 30-2 CU 31-28 FSU 37-34 FSU 29-28 CU - Points - 5 4 3 3 2 4 3 3 2 * Points: 3 pts for best correct prediction of the week (tiebreaker is Clemson score), 2 pts for picking score exactly, 1 pt for picking the correct winner

