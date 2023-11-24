Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Can the Tigers claim bragging rights?

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s domination in the rivalry series with South Carolina hit a hiccup last season when the Gamecocks overcame an early 14-0 deficit to defeat the Tigers in Death Valley. Can the Tigers resume that domination in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday? Clemson and South Carolina will meet for the 120th time in history when the Tigers close their 2023 regular season on the road against the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Clemson will look to reassume annual in-state bragging rights after South Carolina snapped Clemson's series-record-tying seven-game win streak in the rivalry with a one-point win a season ago. Clemson holds a 72-43-4 record in the rivalry and has held the series lead since 1898. CLEMSON (7-4, 4-4 ACC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (5-6, 3-5 SEC) WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 25, 7:30 P.M. ET

WHERE: WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM (77,559), COLUMBIA, SC

TELEVISION: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 160 or 201

CLEMSON/SOUTH CAROLINA SERIES HISTORY OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 72-43-4

HOME: Clemson leads series, 19-11-1

ROAD: Clemson leads series, 53-32-3

LAST MEETING: Nov. 26, 2022 (31-30, L

STREAK: South Carolina, Won 1

NOTABLE *By kickoff time against South Carolina, Clemson enters the game having led the all-time series with the Gamecocks for 45,663 consecutive days (125 years, eight days). South Carolina won the series opener in 1896 before Clemson evened the series in 1897. Clemson won the third game in the series on Nov. 17, 1898, to take a 2-1 series lead, a lead Clemson hasn’t relinquished. Clemson is attempting to improve to 73-43-4 all-time against South Carolina. Clemson’s 72 all-time wins against South Carolina are the program’s most against any opponent. Clemson is attempting to move its all-time road record against South Carolina to 54-32-3. Clemson’s 53 current road wins at South Carolina are nearly double its most all-time road wins against any other opponent, as Clemson’s second-most road wins against an opponent are 27 at Wake Forest. The Tigers have more road wins against the Gamecocks in Columbia (53) than they have total wins against all but three programs (South Carolina, 72; Wake Forest, 71; and NC State, 60). Clemson is also attempting to earn a fifth straight road win against South Carolina for the first time since defeating the Gamecocks on the road six straight times across the 1989-99 seasons. The game is being played at Williams-Brice Stadium, where the Tigers have surrendered one touchdown and only 13 total points in their last 12 quarters of play (34-10 in 2017, 38-3 in 2019, 30-0 in 2021). WHAT CLEMSON NEEDS TO DO WHEN IT HAS THE BALL Clemson’s offense is up to 49th in the country, and its resurgence has been led by its rushing attack. Cade Klubnik leads his team with 2,480 passing yards (225.5 per game) and has a 63.5% completion percentage (245-of-386), throwing 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He also has 142 rushing yards on 99 carries (with four touchdowns), averaging 12.9 yards per game. Phil Mafah has turned into option 1A at running back with a team-best 805 rushing yards (73.2 per game) and nine touchdowns. Will Shipley missed one game but has rushed for 718 yards on 141 carries (65.3 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground. He also has 25 catches for 203 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns. Since Shipley’s return, he has run with an edge that seemed lacking earlier in the season, and the Tigers have used him out of the backfield in the passing game. Tyler Brown has added 477 yards (on 45 catches) and four touchdowns, while tight end Jake Briningstool is averaging 36.7 yards per game, racking up 40 receptions for 404 yards and five touchdowns. The key to Clemson’s resurgence has been a lack of what head coach Dabo Swinney calls catastrophic turnovers. Clemson needs to avoid those Saturday – and cute trick plays – and run the football on a South Carolina defense that has struggled at times. The Gamecocks are 99th in total defense, and the defensive line has been suspect at times. Run the ball. Take care of the football. Use Brown and Briningstool to move the football. WHAT CLEMSON HAS TO DO WHEN SOUTH CAROLINA HAS THE BALL South Carolina’s offense begins with quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler has 3,074 passing yards (279.5 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 70.6% of his passes with 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. His top target is Xavier Legette, whose 1,187 receiving yards (107.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 65 receptions with seven touchdowns. Trey Knox has caught 36 passes for 312 yards (28.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year. Ahmarean Brown's 25 receptions are good enough for 256 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown. The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 130 times for 672 yards (61.1 per game), with three touchdowns this year. Those are all good numbers, but this team has struggled against better teams due to a porous offensive line. The Gamecocks posted 571 yards on Furman, 432 on Miss. State, 468 on Florida, 488 on Jacksonville St., and 487 on Vanderbilt. And still ranks just 70th in total offense because it put up numbers like 286 on Missouri, 209 on Texas A&M, and 257 on Kentucky last week. The Gamecocks have allowed 39 sacks, which is “good” for 124th nationally. Rattler has had to run for his life, and as a result, the offense has turned into one in which Rattler rolls out and looks somewhere downfield for Leggette. The Tigers need to pressure Rattler early and often while using Nate Wiggins and Andrew Mukuba to clamp down on Leggette. WHAT WILL HAPPEN Clemson hasn’t played well on the road, and South Carolina has played well at home. Rattler has been especially dangerous at home. And it’s a night game. Both teams have three-game winning streaks. But there is a difference – South Carolina has won games against Jacksonville St., Vanderbilt, and Kentucky. Clemson has beaten Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina. And they’ve won those games where you’re supposed to win games – on the line of scrimmage. Win the turnover battle, win on the line of scrimmage, and the Tigers win the game. FINAL SCORE: CLEMSON 30, SOUTH CAROLINA 16 TigerNet picks



David Hood - TigerNet senior writer - 30-16 Clemson

Mickey Plyler - The Roar 105.5 morning show host - 30-20 Clemson

Nikki Hood - Staff writer - 28-13 Clemson

Brandon Rink - Associate editor - 28-17 Clemson

Tony Crumpton - Associate editor - 28-21 Clemson

Pigskin Prophet - 38-16 Clemson

Ryan Kantor - Contributing Writer - 31-17 Clemson

Ariana Pensy - TigerNet Intern - 31-17 Clemson

Merrell Mann - Photographer - 31-14 Clemson Game Actual David Hood Plyler Nikki Hood Rink Crumpton Prophet Kantor Pensy Mann Duke 28-7 DU 38-20 CU 31-17 CU 45-17 CU 31-16 CU 34-20 CU 37-17 CU 41-17 CU 35-10 CU 35-13 CU - CSU 66-17 CU 56-3 CU 56-0 CU 42-10 CU 52-3 CU 45-6 CU 60-13 CU 41-10 CU 21-14 CU 45-3 CU - FAU 48-14 CU 38-10 CU 49-14 CU 49-17 CU 42-17 CU 42-10 CU 44-3 CU 41-10 CU 45-14 CU 42-14 CU - FSU 31-24 FSU OT 30-24 FSU 31-30 CU 28-20 FSU 30-28 FSU 28-27 CU 30-27 CU 31-28 FSU 37-34 FSU 29-28 CU - SU 31-14 CU 30-20 CU 34-17 CU 35-17 CU 28-23 CU 31-21 CU 34-23 CU 28-17 CU 35-31 CU 28-24 CU - WF 17-12 CU 37-13 CU 47-17 CU 38-10 CU 38-16 CU 42-13 CU 45-9 CU 35-10 CU 35-14 CU 38-17 CU - MIA 28-20 MIA 2OT 31-20 CU 31-21 CU 30-17 CU 24-20 CU 28-20 CU 27-17 CU 24-17 CU 28-24 CU 31-17 CU - NCSU 24-17 NCSU 28-13 CU 31-13 CU 28-17 CU 26-16 CU 27-17 CU 38-10 CU 24-14 CU 28-24 CU 24-14 CU - ND 31-23 CU 27-17 ND 20-17 ND 28-24 CU 23-16 ND 24-21 ND 27-24 ND 28-14 ND 31-24 ND 24-21 CU - GT 42-21 CU 34-24 CU 31-21 CU 40-24 CU 34-21 CU 34-20 CU 44-27 CU 28-21 CU 27-21 CU 35-14 CU - UNC 31-20 CU 35-22 CU 34-24 CU 42-28 CU 34-26 CU 31-24 CU 34-27 CU 35-28 CU 38-35 CU 35-31 CU - Points - 9 10 12 7 8 8 11 9 7 * Points: 3 pts for best correct prediction of the week (tiebreaker is Clemson score), 2 pts for picking score exactly, 1 pt for picking the correct winner

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now