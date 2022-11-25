Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Tigers and Gamecocks set for high noon

David Hood by Senior Writer -

There are some major streaks on the line Saturday when Clemson and South Carolina battle for supremacy of the Palmetto State.

A year ago, Clemson shut out South Carolina, 30-0, to extend the Tigers' current winning streak in the series to seven games, matching Clemson's streak from 1934-40 for the longest by either team in series history. A win on Saturday would then make Clemson the first team in the rivalry to win eight consecutive games in the series.

Clemson has outscored South Carolina 286-104 during its current seven-game series winning streak, an average score of 41-15. Clemson has scored 30 points in each of the programs' last seven meetings and has held South Carolina to seven or fewer points in three of those contests.

NO. 7/8 CLEMSON (10-1, 8-0 ACC) vs. RV/RV SOUTH CAROLINA (7-4, 4-4 SEC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 26, NOON ET

WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500), CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 137 or 193, Internet/App 955



CLEMSON/SOUTH CAROLINA SERIES HISTORY

OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 72-42-4

HOME: Clemson leads series, 19-10-1

ROAD: Clemson leads series, 53-32-3

NEUTRAL: N/A

LAST MEETING: Nov. 27, 2021 (30-0, W)

STREAK: Clemson, Won 7



NOTABLE

*The 119th meeting of the Tigers and Gamecocks will be Clemson's 1,300th game in program history. Clemson enters this week with a 788-466-45 all-time record, and its 788 victories are 14th-most in FBS history.

*Clemson is looking for a 41st consecutive home win.

*South Carolina, which spent the week of Oct. 23 ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, will be the seventh opponent Clemson has faced this season that has spent time in the AP Top 25 in 2022, joining Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Miami (Fla.). That number will extend to eight the following weekend when Clemson faces North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game. Even Clemson's annual Football Championship Subdivision foe for the year, Furman, is ranked in the top 15 of the FCS Coaches Poll this season on the strength of a 9-2 campaign and an FCS playoff berth this year.

*Saturday’s game will be the 119th all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. Before the series was interrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams had played every year from 1909-2019, which at the time was the second-longest active streak of consecutive years played in a rivalry in the nation. The only longer consecutive rivalry at the time was Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, which had been played every year since 1907. Despite the interruption, at 118 games, the Clemson-South Carolina series entered 2022 tied for the 11th-most played rivalry in the FBS.

WHEN SOUTH CAROLINA HAS THE BALL

South Carolina has had moments where it's been really good on offense and moments when it's been really bad. The upshot is that the Gamecocks are ranked 77th nationally in total offense at 378 yards per game. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been just ok, throwing for 2,406 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. What we don’t know is whether the Gamecocks’ top running backs – MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith – will play. In their absence last week, tight end Jaheim Bell moved to the backfield and gained 82 yards.

Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. led all receivers with 11 catches for 177 yards, while Josh Vann and Bell each caught two touchdown passes. What was lacking, however, was much of an effort from the Tennessee defense. In fact, the Vols looked almost disinterested at times as Rattler threw for 438 yards and six scores.

That won’t be the case this week – Clemson’s defense went on the attack two weeks ago and has recorded nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss over the last two weeks. From what we understand, the defensive line has everybody available (except for Xavier Thomas), and Tyler Davis, Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, KJ Henry, Ruke Orhorhoro, Justin Mascoll, and company will wreak havoc on the Gamecock offense. Rattler had lots of time last week. That won’t be the case this week. South Carolina has confidence and will hit on some plays, but not nearly enough.

ADVANTAGE: CLEMSON DEFENSE

WHEN CLEMSON HAS THE BALL

All anyone has talked about for the past week is the South Carolina offense and the Clemson defense. But Clemson gets to play offense, too, and they face a South Carolina defense that has been bad for most of the year, ranking 85th nationally. In fact, the Gamecocks are 110th nationally against the run, allowing 4.72 yards per carry and over 188 yards per game. On the road? That balloons to 254 yards per game.

That bodes well for a Clemson offense that would prefer to run the ball, and that means plenty of Will Shipley and Phil Mafah and Kobe Pace. However, to keep the Gamecocks from loading the box and selling out to stop the running backs, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will have to run enough to keep the defense honest. He did that last week on his way to 89 tough yards.

On the flip side, South Carolina’s defense has been opportunistic at taking the ball away and Clemson’s offense has been handing out turnovers like a baker at Christmas. I said last week that Miami wanted to quit, but Clemson’s offense wouldn’t let them. Running, protecting the ball and hitting shots in the middle of the field, where the Gamecocks are particularly vulnerable, is the key to success.

ADVANTAGE: CLEMSON OFFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Mitch Jeter is 9-of-11 on field goals for the Gamecocks, while punter Kai Kroeger is one of the nation’s best at 45.6 yards per punt. Josh Vann and Xavier Legette are dangerous returners, and the Gamecocks blocked two punts to beat Georgia State earlier this season. Clemson has BT Potter, also one of the best in the country, and dangerous return weapons in Shipley and Antonio Williams.

ADVANTAGE: EVEN

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

The Gamecocks are riding high after last week’s win – and with good reason. But as a numbers guy, I truly believe what you’ve been all season is who you truly are. That goes for both teams – Clemson will run the football and make silly mistakes on offense and there will be a bust here and there on defense, while the Gamecocks have been wildly inconsistent. And that inconsistency has shown up the most in road games and day games. As long as Clemson doesn’t turn it over five times, it’s a comfortable win.

CLEMSON 40, SOUTH CAROLINA 17

More TigerNet picks



Mickey Plyler - The Roar 105.5 morning show host - 38-17 Clemson

Nikki Hood - Staff writer - 41-10 Clemson

Brandon Rink - Associate editor - 34-19 Clemson

Tony Crumpton - Associate editor - 31-17 Clemson

Pigskin Prophet - 34-16 Clemson

Ryan Kantor - Contributing Writer - 30-17 Clemson

Ariana Pensy - TigerNet Intern - 37-24 Clemson



Game Actual David Hood Plyler Nikki Hood Rink Crumpton Prophet Kantor Pensy GT 41-10 CU 38-13 CU 33-9 CU 41-7 CU 33-10 CU 35-13 CU 34-7 CU 39-6 CU - Furman 35-12 CU 50-10 CU 51-10 CU 59-7 CU 45-3 CU 45-3 CU 49-6 CU 48-7 CU - La Tech 48-20 CU 37-14 CU 51-10 CU 59-10 CU 44-13 CU 45-13 CU 45-10 CU 45-10 CU 38-10 CU Wake 51-45 CU 2OT 37-27 CU 38-27 CU 34-20 CU 38-24 CU 31-24 CU 37-23 CU 31-24 CU 56-28 CU NC State 30-20 CU 30-21 CU 31-21 CU 30-17 CU 27-20 CU 28-20 CU 34-17 CU 31-24 CU 37-34 CU BC 31-3 CU 37-13 CU 37-17 CU 31-14 CU 41-17 CU 35-13 CU 41-16 CU 42-14 CU 42-10 CU FSU 34-28 CU 27-17 CU 31-17 CU 30-14 CU 31-21 CU 31-20 CU 35-20 CU 31-21 CU 34-13 CU Syracuse 27-21 CU 35-21 CU 37-16 CU 38-14 CU 37-23 CU 34-17 CU 34-20 CU 31-21 CU 37-20 CU Notre Dame 35-14 ND 34-20 CU 28-13 CU 24-10 CU 28-20 CU 27-17 CU 27-16 CU 30-17 CU 37-20 CU Louisville 31-16 CU 23-17 CU 27-20 CU 17-10 CU 27-21 CU 28-24 CU 27-24 CU 27-24 CU 30-17 CU Miami 40-10 CU 41-14 CU 38-13 CU 31-10 CU 38-17 CU 31-17 CU 33-16 CU 38-10 CU 35-14 CU Points - 14 10 14 10 12 12 14 12 * Points: 3 pts for best correct prediction of the week (tiebreaker is Clemson score), 2 pts for picking score exactly, 1 pt for picking the correct winner