Clemson transfer's personal gamble turned into a dream come true

Clemson transfer Tristan Smith's personal gamble turned into a dream come true

Clemson’s first transfer acquisition found it easy to relate to the leading man attempting to recruit him. Tristan Smith is used to the grind of football. Growing up in a small town and not seeing heavy recruitment, Smith faced an uphill battle to get to where he is today. The Georgia native spent time at Hutchinson Community College before landing at Southeastern Missouri State, playing sparingly at that level before shining with the Redhawks. In his only year with the Redhawks, Smith caught 76 passes for 934 yards and six touchdowns. His 76 catches and yards per game (84.9) were both ranked 20th or better at the FCS level. Smith knew after a year like that, some momentum in his career was beginning to take shape. So, instead of returning to what was comfortable, he decided it was time to take a risk and bet on his ability. “I wanted to explore the transfer portal and take a gamble on myself. That’s how I got here,” Smith told the '2 Right Turns' podcast recently. The process for Smith to eventually land with Clemson came relatively fast, taking visits with both New Mexico State and the Tigers. For the former FCS wideout, the moment everything became clear occurred in Dabo Swinney’s office. A meeting in Swinney’s office can seem pretty daunting for a first-time visitor, especially when an offer to come play for Clemson doesn’t seem guaranteed. Everything seemed incredibly natural once Smith and his younger brother stepped inside and sat down with Swinney. The pair began to chat as Smith and Swinney instantly clicked on their upbringing and the hard work both had to endure to get to where they are today. Eventually, the question was asked: Do you want to be a Clemson Tiger? Smith remembers the reality of the moment, and how emotional he became when his hard work was about to pay off. “When I got to Clemson, I was around the coaches and players, and everyone seemed so genuine and nice, and I felt like I wanted to come play here,” Smith said. “When it came down to it, Coach Swinney called me to a meeting to his office. I didn’t know how it was going to go. When talking to him about life, and without the age gap, we have some similarities, and not once did we talk about football.” “We talked about how we grew up, what we’ve been around, and all the grind we have been through. When it came down to it, he asked if I wanted to be a Clemson Tiger. It was so surreal that I started crying, and my brother started crying. I told him no doubt about it: I want to be a Tiger, and he gave me a token, and I walked to practice.” Smith now has the chance to turn that dream into a reality. Spring football kicks off on February 28th, giving the former Redhawk the first chance to live out his dream as the 2025 season inches closer. This story of @DbkTristan getting his Clemson offer is awesome 🥹



This story of @DbkTristan getting his Clemson offer is awesome 🥹

Much more on a new episode of 2 Right Turns dropping this Friday.

