Clemson tops the list for Alabama running back

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

As Clemson showcased its running game last Saturday against the Gamecocks, its two outstanding running back offers were both on hand to take in the rivalry weekend scene.

Roanoke (AL) Handley 3-star Jamarius Haynes and Fort Lauderdale (FL) Dillard 3-star Christopher Johnson were both on hand to see Clemson rushers carry the ball 37 times for 237 in the loss to South Carolina.

Despite the loss, the visit made an impact on Haynes, who picked up his first collegiate offer from Clemson in October when he was on hand to see the Tigers' win over Syracuse. Haynes was joined on this visit by his parents, little brother and a cousin.

“Clemson is at the top of the list. The favorite,” Haynes said. “There’s not too many teams in the competition. I only have two offers (Washington State). I told them today they are definitely at the top of my list. I told them I would end up signing in December.”

Running backs coach CJ Spiller discovered Haynes after a high school coach sent Clemson his film. Spiller subsequently traveled to see Haynes in the Class 4A second-round playoff game, where the 6-0, 185-pound prospect rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns against Brewton (AL) TR Miller.

Since his visit for the Syracuse game, Haynes and Clemson's coaches have worked on cultivating a stronger relationship.

“The coaches stood out. Each and every coach meet and greet you when you come in,” Haynes said. “They have a great attitude and I have a connection with just about every coach now. They said I could be great for the team. Coach Swinney said what he liked about me was that I was just unique.”

Haynes has not set a timeline for a decision but does plan to sign in December.