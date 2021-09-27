Clemson tight end says social media is "not good for the soul" after 2-2 start

Clemson tight end Davis Allen pulled a page out of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' book Monday inside of the Allen N. Reeves Football Facility.

Following a bad start to the Packers season in 2014, Rodgers told the media and critics to just "R-E-L-A-X." Rodgers and the Packers would finish the season with a trip to the NFC Championship game after righting the ship.

Allen told reporters Monday that he knows his teammates and how hard they work, and that they can right this ship on offense as well.

“We want to win, that’s what we do here,” Allen said. “No one is quitting on each other, no one is pointing fingers. That’s not who we are and that’s not the culture here. Everyone is asking how we can get better, because it’s time to fix things. In times like these, you either split apart, or come back even stronger together.”

The junior tight end also said that while criticism comes with being an offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott is not the one on the field having to make the plays.

“Coach E, is Coach E. Sometimes that position comes with a lot of criticism,” Allen said. “He has stayed the same, and he is the rock of our tight ends room. He can’t worry about what everyone else is saying about him, he has to lead the offense and he’s done a great job.”

“For all the people that are out there criticizing him, he’s not to blame,” Allen went on to say. "He’s not the one out there playing. The players are the ones that are playing. He’s had great game plans every week and it’s just a lack of execution on our part. Coach E has done a great job of staying inside-out and not listening to the outside noise. He’s been a great example for us.”

While the criticism has come in waves for the Tigers football team over the course of a 2-2 start, Allen said getting off of social media was a beneficial choice for him.

“I don’t check social media right now, at least for now,” said Allen when asked what he does to block out the criticism. “It’s filled with negativity, and it’s not good for the soul in my opinion. It is what it is though, and we’re going to find out who the true fans are. I don’t play for the appeal of anyone but my savior Jesus Christ.”

The Calhoun, Georgia native said it’s not a lack of leadership they are missing on the offense, but it’s time to start holding each other more accountable.

“Everyone on this team does a good job of holding each other accountable,” said Allen. “We’re honest with each other, especially in our team meetings. We’ll tell each other where we need to get better and we’re not on the same page here. We have those types of meetings and we’re honest with each other.”

“I don’t think we’re lacking leaders at all either," Allen said. "The offensive leaders are the guys that were recognized in fall camp. I say DJ (Uiagalelei) is a leader, the kid is young, but he puts so much effort in, and he works so hard, and I’m extremely proud of DJ. You got Jordan McFadden and (Matt) Bockhorst at O-line, those guys are the rock at O-line. You got Justyn (Ross) at receiver and he’s the vet, he’s extremely experienced and those guys over there watch and learn from the best.”

Allen and the Clemson offense have a chance to bounce back when they welcome the 4-0 Boston College Eagles into Death Valley for a primetime matchup Saturday (7:30 p.m./ACC Network). The Eagles defense is holding opponents under 20 points and 300 total yards so far this season, so it will be another challenging test.