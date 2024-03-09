Clemson tight end group led by "pro" Jake Briningstool this spring

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Clemson tight end room will once again be led by senior Jake Briningstool, who was third in receiving last season for Clemson with 498 yards. So far this spring, he is looking like a pro. “(Briningstool) is as he should be. He looks like a pro out there. That’s what he should look like going into his fourth year. Kid’s played three years, got a lot of experience,” Swinney said. “He’s kind of been through the battles, and he looks very focused on what he wants to do. This kid’s a great player and I’m just proud of him because he’s matured.” Briningstool had a career-high of five touchdown receptions last season. He also had his first multi-touchdown game of his career this past season against Miami; that was also his first 100-yard performance with a total of 126 yards. The tight end group is another area where Clemson has plenty of depth. Redshirt sophomore Josh Sapp, the son of former Tigers’ quarterback and outside linebacker Patrick Sapp, had his first receiving touchdown against Charleston Southern and then got his second collegiate touchdown against Georgia Tech. Despite being only 6-foot-1 – five inches shorter than Briningstool – he plays like he has the typical build of a tight end. “He’s a baller. He’s a good football player. This kid, he’s kind of the Grady Jarrett of the tight ends,” Swinney said. "He doesn’t necessarily look the part. I wish he was a little bigger, but he plays like he’s 6-5. This kid’s a really good football player, and that’s kind of what we hoped he’d be.” Other tight ends include sophomore Olsen Patt-Henry, redshirt freshman Markus Dixon and true freshman Christian Bentancur (a summer enrollee). Patt-Henry saw limited action last season with three receptions for 42 yards, with his longest reception coming in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky (25 yards). Dixon also did not have many opportunities, playing just five offensive snaps for the Tigers last season. He also played a role on special teams in Clemson’s game against Florida Atlantic. Bentancur came out of high school action as a consensus Top 125 nationally-ranked player by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, Rivals and PrepStar. In his senior year, he recorded 21 receptions in his game against Wheaton Academy and five touchdowns in his game against Christ the King. Those marks are second all-time in a single game in Illinois high school football history. He is also academically gifted, being named to the honor roll every year of high school. His high school talent is expected to translate to the field. “Olsen, we saw it last year. This kid’s on his way and then Markus didn’t get as much opportunity, but he’s probably the most physical guy in his route-running, really knows how to use his body,” Swinney said. “So, it’s a really, really good group, and Bentancur’s on the way.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now