Clemson TE target ready for first visit this weekend

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson 2023 tight end target Markus Dixon is making his first visit to campus on what is set to be a major recruiting weekend overall for the Tigers.

The Clemson coaching staff is hosting close to 30 offered prospects for official visits this weekend. Dixon hasn't reported a Clemson offer to date but will be taking in the sights on his official visit.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson have been working Dixon, and they’ve caught Dixon's eye to have the Tigers on his shortlist.

“Nothing but just positivity, great feedback from Coach Swinney and Coach Rich,” Dixon said. “They really love me down there, and I haven’t even been down there yet.”

The athletic tight end shows the ability to run the seam and make the deep, down-the-field catches that have been missing from the Clemson offense since Jordan Leggett's graduation in 2016. He's caught 112 passes for 1598 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

“He loves the fact I’m an athletic tight end. I can split out and just kill the SAM linebackers and pretty much any safety or anybody that wants to cover me,” Dixon said. “He loves my frame and pretty much loves my game.”

Dixon is coming down to Clemson with some family members and is looking forward to learning more about the school and the program besides what he’s seen on a screen and heard from the coaches.

“I think the dynamic program itself just speaks for itself,” Dixon said. “I think the fact Clemson found interest in me is crazy itself. I find it really amazing that they are consistently in the Top 25.”

Dixon also has an official visit set to Oregon for June 17th. He said Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Miami are the others he’s strongly considering.

He will take all of his official visits in June and wants to make his decision in late August or early September.