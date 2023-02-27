Clemson targets shine at Under Armour camp in Georgia

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CARROLLTON, GA - Sunday was a good time to get back out on the recruiting camp circuit, and there was plenty of talent on hand.

The Under Armour All-America camp series resumed Sunday at Carrollton High School outside of Atlanta, and a staggering 65 media credentials were handed out (supposedly that was a record). I spoke with two Ohio State reporters who made the flight into Atlanta just for the camp, and there were the typical schools from all over the region represented.

The morning began with the offensive and defensive linemen, and we followed Clemson targets Malik Blocton (DL) of Pike Road (AL), Jeremiah Beaman (DL) of Birmingham (AL) Parker, David Sanders (OL) of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day, Jameson Riggs (OL) of Hiram (GA), and Daniel Calhoun (OL) of Roswell (GA) Walton.

Sanders had two impressive reps early against Alabama commit Sterling Dixon. He has the height (6-7) of an elite tackle but is still lean. He has quickness and gets back into his set fairly quick. He also showed incredible speed in the 40-yard dash. I spoke with his father, who told me that Clemson is still in the mix.

Calhoun had impressive sets, as did Riggs, and both have incredible size and bodies that look college-ready. More to come from them over the next few days.

On the defensive side of things, Blocton showed that he is violent with his hands and twice used those hands to either bludgeon an offensive linemen or punch past him. During my conversation with him, he smiled when I mentioned his hands and strength, and he told me that while he loves to rush the passer, he feels like he is a run-stopper first.

Beaman was on hand for Clemson’s junior day back in January, and he was quick to tell me that it was an Elite Junior Day. He said that defensive tackles coach Nick Eason told the defensive linemen on hand that he can’t learn about the players if they bring in 50 players, so they bring in just a few. Beaman said he was thrilled to be one of the five on Eason’s radar.

Both Blocton and Beaman mentioned Eason as one of the main reasons Clemson is in the mix, and Blocton has ties to Eason that go back to Eason’s days at Auburn. Blocton said that Eason is the kind of coach that can walk in the front door, sit down at the table and simply be a part of the family.

Touted 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis (JuJu) of Carrollton (GA) has spring visits set for Florida State, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, USC and Ohio State. Lewis was impressive, and it’s easy to forget that he still has three years of high school remaining. He makes every single throw that needs to be made.

I asked his dad about a Clemson offer – knowing that head coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t offer this early – and he said Swinney told him he wanted Lewis to be able to drive before he receives that coveted Clemson offer.

Of course, the head coach at Carrollton is Joey King, who was the head coach at Cartersville when Trevor Lawrence was there. I asked King about Lewis and how he compares to Lawrence at the same age, and he said he is accurate like Lawrence and understands how to read a defense. But then said that Lewis has a quicker release than Lawrence at the same age.

Against Mill Creek in the state championship game a few months ago, Lewis threw for a state-record 531 yards in a 70-35 loss.

The other quarterback on hand we watched was Prentiss “Air” Noland. Noland was impressive, and the Tigers target will have a busy schedule ahead: going to Clemson March 10-11, Arkansas March 13-14, Miami March 23-24, Texas A&M March 27-28, Ohio State March 31-April 1, a return to Alabama April 3-4 and to Purdue on April 6.

The nation's No. 1 athlete was on hand as well – Mike Matthews of Lilburn (GA) Parkview, who worked out at receiver Sunday. He said he will be at Clemson at some point this spring to take in a practice.