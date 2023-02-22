Clemson targeting instate receiver, who's being told new offense will 'air it out'

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Spots at wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class are limited, and the Clemson coaches want Braylon Staley to be their guy.

The 3-star (6-0, 175-pounds) prospect out of Aiken (SC) has picked up 20 total offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia among others.

Staley's offer from Clemson came last month after extended conversations with receivers coach Tyler Grisham and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

"I've been talking to Coach Riley and Coach Grisham a lot," Staley said. "They've been telling me I'm their guy. They want me. They're telling me they are taking one out of my class, and they want it to be me. I also got a text from Coach Swinney today (Tuesday). He was telling me that there are some good things going on now in Death Valley, and he wants me to be a part of it."

The Tigers' offense has been forced to rely on the run over the past two seasons, but Riley told Staley that he is bringing the 'Air Raid' to Clemson.

"He basically said they are going to air it out," Staley said. "They want to get their receivers the ball. That's really what they want to do. They want to have a balance, but they want to have more of an Air Raid type offense."

Staley attended junior days at Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Wake Forest last month. He is already making plans for return trips to Clemson and North Carolina and adding stops at Georgia, Tennessee, and Miami later this spring.

Staley intends to be on hand for Clemson’s June official visit weekend and take summer official visits to Georgia and Tennessee.

However, one school is staying in constant communication with Staley.

"Going off the amount of contact, I'd probably say Tennessee," Staley said. "Tennessee, I talk to them every day. They are asking me every day if I am available to get on the phone at such and such time. They are really the ones that's talking to me the most. I get a couple of other coaches that text me and see if I'm available to call, but I think Tennessee is the one that really contacts me the most."

Staley received honorable mention honors for AAAA All-State with 800 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was the AAAA triple jump champion in South Carolina last year.